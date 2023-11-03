Fortnite OG players delighted as Dr Disrespect hints at Tfue’s comeback

Dr. Disrespect, a popular YouTube streamer, has hinted in an upcoming stream that he will be playing the newly released Fortnite Season OG with Tfue, another streamer who will be returning to the game after a lengthy absence. Here’s all we know about it.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has finally arrived as players drop back onto the Chapter 1 map. The new season’s update takes players back to the OG Fortnite’s Seasons 5-X.

Article continues after ad

As part of the update, previously removed POIs such as Tilted Towers and Dusty Divot have returned, and more will be added in subsequent weekly hotfixes. Players are even more excited by the fact that a large number of weapons, items, and vehicles from Chapter 1 have been unvaulted.

Article continues after ad

As a result, the game has established a new daily peak player count, and popular streamers like Ninja are now generating over 177,000 views on their Twitch stream. On the other hand, Dr. Disrespect, YouTube’s most famous streamer, recently teased a Fortnite OG stream alongside the game’s most popular player, Tfue.

Article continues after ad

Dr Disrespect claims Tfue is coming back to Fortnite

Internet celebrity Dr. Disrespect, known for his gaming videos on YouTube, has said on his X page that he will not be streaming on the service today. In any case, he followed up that announcement with a claim to play OG Fortnite Duos with Tfue on a stream on Monday, November 6.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Tfue became one of the most popular Fortnite streamers when he joined Faze Clan in 2018, and his highlights from the game’s OG Chapter 1 became instant classics. Although, his Epic Games account was suspended in June 2018 after accusations that he was selling Fortnite accounts to other players.

Article continues after ad

In Chapter 3, however, when he hinted at a return, viewers saw him streaming Fortnite again – something he no longer found particularly enjoyable. So, in June 2023, Tfue said he was going to retire from streaming so he could get some time off and concentrate on his personal life.

Those who enjoyed watching Tfue battle for the Victory Royale on the OG Fortnite map were thrilled in Doc’s recent update on his return, which will in turn bring back fond memories for his many followers across the world.

Article continues after ad