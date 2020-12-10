Logo
SypherPK reveals the 3 worst things about Fortnite Season 5

Published: 10/Dec/2020 16:34

by Daniel Megarry
SypherPK Fortnite
SypherPK / Epic Games

Fortnite streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan has shared his three least favorite things about the Season 5 update, including the vaulting of a popular weapon.

Season 5 of Epic’s popular battle royale Fortnite has proven to be a hit with players. The introduction of The Mandalorian and Kratos cosmetics, as well as a revamped map that merges old and new, have helped make the game feel fresh and exciting again.

But as with any update or new release, there are bound to be aspects that players don’t like.

During a Fortnite match with Ninja, CouRage, and Dr Lupo, popular streamer SypherPK was asked to reveal what he thinks are the three worst things about Season 5, and he shares similar frustrations that the wider fanbase has voiced.

Fortnite Double Pump
Epic Games
Fans are loving Fortnite Season 5, but there are some flaws

“I love this season, but if I had to pick my three worst things that I don’t like in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the lack of the Pump Shotgun would be [number] one,” he said.

The Pump Shotgun was a popular weapon among Fortnite players, but it was relegated to the Vault at the start of Season 5. Fans have been campaigning on social media for Epic Games to add the weapon back ever since.

While the removal of the Pump Shotgun is definitely a disappointment, there’s a new shotgun on the scene in the form of The Dub – we’ve put together a guide to claiming the new Exotic shotgun for yourself.

SypherPK continued with his second and third worst things about Season 5, explaining, “It’s really hard to upgrade weapons, I think the upgrade system needs to be revamped.

“And I still think there’s not enough action on the map. There needs to be more action.”

Topic begins at 01:05

Despite disliking those elements of the update, SypherPK explained that overall he’s a big fan of Season 5 and even went as far as to claim that “Old Fortnite is back” thanks to the revamped map and a surge of players returning to the game.

“Honestly, the vibes have been great lately,” he said. “A lot of OG streamers have returned to the game, Tilted Towers is back sort of, and even Double Pump has made somewhat of a return.”

We’re well into Season 5 now, but there’s still plenty more to come, including a rumored Halo skin and more challenges on the horizon — keep up to date with the latest news with our dedicated Fortnite hub.

How to get The Dub Exotic shotgun in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:22

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite The Dub exotic shotgun season 5
Epic Games

Season 5 of Fortnite has brought with it a number of huge changes, but one of the biggest has been the introduction of Exotic weapons such as The Dub shotgun.

Exotic weapons aren’t quite on the same level as Mythics, but will regularly outclass your Epic or Legendary weapons, so they’re well worth having a look at and trying out, and The Dub shotgun might be the most exciting.

With the loss of the Pump Shotgun in the Season 5 update, many players were a little upset to see the weapon be vaulted, but The Dub might make up for it.

As a double-barreled shotgun, The Dub can really pack a punch and should give you the advantage in most close-range gunfights. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get The Dub shotgun

The Dub location Fortnite Season 5
Epic Games
You’ll have to head up to the north side of the map to get The Dub.

Similar to the other Exotic weapons in Season 5, picking up The Dub isn’t as simple as finding it in a chest or as floor loot: you have to visit an NPC to buy it.

Here’s what you have to do to get The Dub:

  1. Land at the point, marked above, between Stealthy Stronghold and Pleasant Park.
  2. Locate Dummy standing somewhere under the trees. He will have a three-dotted speech bubble above his head.
  3. Press the interact button to talk to him.
  4. Select The Dub shotgun.
  5. Confirm your selection.

And there you have it! It’s not hard to get, but you’ll want to make sure you take enough Gold with you to complete the transaction.

How much will it cost?

Fortnite Season 5 Gold Bars
Epic Games
Gold bars can be exchanged for weapons, quests, and more in Fortnite Season 5.

As with all of the other Exotic weapons, including the Boom Sniper and the Shadow Tracker pistol, The Dub will set you back 1,225 Gold.

It might take a few games to find this much Gold, so keep hunting and find the right time to pick up the new Exotic shotgun — it could be the difference between a win and a loss.