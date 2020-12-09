How ‘Double Pump’ Shotguns are possible in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite players have found a way to revive the old ‘Double Pump’ shotgun rotation strategy in Chapter 2 Season 5, but it’s hard to tell whether it’s a glitch or an intended feature.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 introduced many things into the game. However, players have been losing their minds over some of the new shotguns, and more specifically, what they’ve been able to do with them.

The Dragon’s Breath is arguably the weakest shotgun in the game. It’s technically a pistol that shoots like a double-barrel shotgun. It looks cool, deals decent damage, and has some interesting tricks, but the slow reload speed, and limited magazine size let it down.

The Dub, on the other hand, is a rework of an old classic. It’s a proper double-barrel shotgun with an impressive knockback effect. However, players won’t see too many of them anytime soon.

The Dub is one of the new Exotic weapons that can only be bought from an NPC. It also has a high price. So, it’ll take some time before Fortnite players can actually afford it. But it’ll definitely be a popular choice, especially due to one incredible feature (or glitch).

The Dub is special in the sense that it isn’t affected by the shotgun cooldown timer. For those who don’t know, it was added early in Fortnite Chapter 1 to address the ‘Double Pump’ and ‘Pump-Tac’ meta.

It can be used alongside a Tac or Charge without affecting the delay. YouTubers like OramgeGuy have been using it to their heart’s desire. Here’s his quick explanation on how to do it.

It’s hard to tell whether it’s an intended feature or a glitch. The consensus leans towards the latter since it doesn’t happen with the Dragon’s Breath, even though it could really benefit from it.

Either way, Epic Games will probably address it sometime soon. If it’s a glitch, it’s only a matter of time before they fix it.

However, if it’s an intended feature, they’ll surely talk about it in more detail.