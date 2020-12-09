Logo
How ‘Double Pump’ Shotguns are possible in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 9/Dec/2020 4:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite players have found a way to revive the old ‘Double Pump’ shotgun rotation strategy in Chapter 2 Season 5, but it’s hard to tell whether it’s a glitch or an intended feature.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 introduced many things into the game. However, players have been losing their minds over some of the new shotguns, and more specifically, what they’ve been able to do with them.

The Dragon’s Breath is arguably the weakest shotgun in the game. It’s technically a pistol that shoots like a double-barrel shotgun. It looks cool, deals decent damage, and has some interesting tricks, but the slow reload speed, and limited magazine size let it down. 

The Dub, on the other hand, is a rework of an old classic. It’s a proper double-barrel shotgun with an impressive knockback effect. However, players won’t see too many of them anytime soon.

The Dragon’s Breath is one of the new weapons introduced in Fortnite Season 5.

The Dub is one of the new Exotic weapons that can only be bought from an NPC. It also has a high price. So, it’ll take some time before Fortnite players can actually afford it. But it’ll definitely be a popular choice, especially due to one incredible feature (or glitch).

The Dub is special in the sense that it isn’t affected by the shotgun cooldown timer. For those who don’t know, it was added early in Fortnite Chapter 1 to address the ‘Double Pump’ and ‘Pump-Tac’ meta.

It can be used alongside a Tac or Charge without affecting the delay. YouTubers like OramgeGuy have been using it to their heart’s desire. Here’s his quick explanation on how to do it.

It’s hard to tell whether it’s an intended feature or a glitch. The consensus leans towards the latter since it doesn’t happen with the Dragon’s Breath, even though it could really benefit from it.

Either way, Epic Games will probably address it sometime soon. If it’s a glitch, it’s only a matter of time before they fix it. 

However, if it’s an intended feature, they’ll surely talk about it in more detail.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.