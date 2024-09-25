Ninja ditches Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 for Reload because of “Jetpack sweats”

Popular streamer Ninja has officially declared “never playing the regular season again.” The “jetpack sweats” have pushed him to his limit, and he’s not holding back.

Ninja’s disdain for the recent seasons isn’t new. He has said the Battle Royale mode is for losers and even asked kids to stop bugging him to play with builds.

His growing frustration has become apparent as gameplay mechanics shifted away from what made Fortnite enjoyable for him. He believes the last three seasons, in particular, have felt unengaging, leaving him yearning for the days when the game felt fresh and exciting.

Article continues after ad

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 prepared to celebrate its 7th birthday, Ninja uploaded a video to his YouTube channel. He invited viewers to “remember when Fortnite was good” and took aim at several aspects of the game.

In the first few minutes of his video, you can catch him playing with an Iron Man skin, momentarily enjoying the Chapter 5 Season 4 map until a duo of Jetpack-wielding enemies wreck him in a matter of seconds.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what he said to say about it: “You can’t have an item that if someone has it and you don’t, you lose,” he lamented. “That’s terrible – that’s the opposite of balance.” He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the auto turret and the lack of hitscan weapons, which he believes adds to the game’s imbalance.

Article continues after ad

Ninja has ditched seasonal play for the third season in a row. He now prefers playing Reload, which seems to align with what many in the community are thinking, according to a Fortnite poll.

He even hinted that if the “OG” mechanics returned, players would be thrilled. “If OG4 came back, like actual OG, I think everyone would come back,” he noted.

With the 7th birthday celebrations still underway, including cake and balloons, Fortnite faces a challenge. Still, there are plenty of rumored collaborations to look up to, like the Spiderman vs. Venom event.

Article continues after ad