Fortnite Gold Bars trick lets players rack up money in no time

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced a new currency called Gold Bars, and one player has found a fast and easy way to get lots more of them.

Aside from The Mandalorian cosmetics and a reimagined map featuring new and returning Points of Interest, one of the biggest additions in Fortnite Season 5 is Gold Bars, an in-game style of money that can be spent on Exotic weapons or hiring NPC bodyguards.

So far, the most obvious way of collecting Gold Bars has been to complete quests and bounties from NPCs on The Island.

You can also find them in hidden stashes around the map, or by taking out other players, who will drop some of their currency when they’re eliminated – if they have any.

But a new trick discovered by one inventive Fortnite player – Reddit user no_karma29 – has provided a quick and easy way to rack up Gold Bars without having to complete lengthy missions or search the map for safes and chests.

How to get easy Gold Bars in Fortnite

The method relies on bounties, a new gameplay feature that was introduced for Fortnite Season 5; there are several NPCs located around the map who will offer you Gold Bars in return for taking out a specific player.

Essentially, if you carry a knocked down player – someone who’s run out of health – to any NPC who offers player bounties, it should target the player you brought along with you. As they’re already down, they’ll be easy to finish off, and you’ll get that sweet Gold Bar reward.

Instructions for getting quick Gold Bars in Fortnite:

Make sure you’re near an NPC who offers bounties. Take out a nearby player, or find a player who’s already been knocked down. Carry that player to the NPC. Start a bounty. Take out the player you carried with you if they’re the target. Enjoy your Gold Bars!

This method cuts out the most time-consuming part of player bounties – locating the target – so should make the whole process much quicker.

You can watch an example of this trick in action in the video from Reddit below.

Some Fortnite players have questioned whether the trick will work every single time, as the targets for bounties were believed to be chosen at random. However, a number of people responded saying it’s worked for them on multiple occasions.

“I knocked two people outside of an NPC’s house (SW of the Coliseum) and it gave me both of them back to back,” wrote one Reddit user. Another added, “I’ve done at least 15 bounties, some poached some killed. It’s always been [a player] nearby.”

