Fortnite Gold Bars trick lets players rack up money in no time

Published: 9/Dec/2020 14:23

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite easy gold bars trick
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced a new currency called Gold Bars, and one player has found a fast and easy way to get lots more of them.

Aside from The Mandalorian cosmetics and a reimagined map featuring new and returning Points of Interest, one of the biggest additions in Fortnite Season 5 is Gold Bars, an in-game style of money that can be spent on Exotic weapons or hiring NPC bodyguards.

So far, the most obvious way of collecting Gold Bars has been to complete quests and bounties from NPCs on The Island.

You can also find them in hidden stashes around the map, or by taking out other players, who will drop some of their currency when they’re eliminated – if they have any.

But a new trick discovered by one inventive Fortnite player – Reddit user no_karma29 – has provided a quick and easy way to rack up Gold Bars without having to complete lengthy missions or search the map for safes and chests.

How to get easy Gold Bars in Fortnite

The method relies on bounties, a new gameplay feature that was introduced for Fortnite Season 5; there are several NPCs located around the map who will offer you Gold Bars in return for taking out a specific player.

Essentially, if you carry a knocked down player – someone who’s run out of health – to any NPC who offers player bounties, it should target the player you brought along with you. As they’re already down, they’ll be easy to finish off, and you’ll get that sweet Gold Bar reward.

Instructions for getting quick Gold Bars in Fortnite:

  1. Make sure you’re near an NPC who offers bounties.
  2. Take out a nearby player, or find a player who’s already been knocked down.
  3. Carry that player to the NPC.
  4. Start a bounty.
  5. Take out the player you carried with you if they’re the target.
  6. Enjoy your Gold Bars!

This method cuts out the most time-consuming part of player bounties – locating the target – so should make the whole process much quicker.

You can watch an example of this trick in action in the video from Reddit below.

Tip for gold, carry any knocked player to any NPC offering player bounties. It’ll target the player you brought, giving very easy bars. from FortNiteBR

Some Fortnite players have questioned whether the trick will work every single time, as the targets for bounties were believed to be chosen at random. However, a number of people responded saying it’s worked for them on multiple occasions.

“I knocked two people outside of an NPC’s house (SW of the Coliseum) and it gave me both of them back to back,” wrote one Reddit user. Another added, “I’ve done at least 15 bounties, some poached some killed. It’s always been [a player] nearby.”

Edgey’s Trio wins December Chipotle Fortnite Challenge: Final results

Published: 9/Dec/2020 10:30

by Brad Norton
chipotle challenger series results

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The final Chipotle Challenger Series event of 2020 is officially in the books, with Edgeyy, Cented, and Commandment putting on some awesome performances to take home $30,000 and free burritos for a year.

Chipotle Challenger Series events always bring the biggest names to the battlefield, and this time was no different. From Fortnite superstars like Bugha and Clix, to mainstream celebs like Juju Smith-Schuster, there were plenty of competitors jumping out of the Battle Bus to try and earn their share of the $50,000 prize pool.

It’s no surprise that the action came thick and fast, with trios putting it all on the line to find the kills and placement points they needed to stand at the top of the mountain, but only one team could walk away with the grand prize and the Chipotle Challenger Series crown.

In the end, Edgeyy, Cented, and Commandment produced a dominating display with 37, 31, 35, and 30 point games to win by a margin of 29 points, with Degen, skqttles, Ajerss taking second place and $15,000 too.

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge – December results

With eliminations and placements the key to victory in the Chipotle Challenger Series, Team Edgey took a commanding lead from Game One thanks to an awesome clutch from Cented, who found 8 kills for the Victory Royale against the trio that would eventually finish second.

From that point on, Edgeyy, Cented, and Commandment never really looked like relinquishing their lead, posting four 30 point games in total to give them an unassailable lead, ending the tournament with 145 points. Game Three was by far their worst game with 11 points, but given how strong they were in the other four, they could have scored nothing in that game and still won the tournament comfortably.

A Game Four victory for Team Degen gave them some hope, but their final total of 115 sees them take second and $15,000, a worthy prize for the trio after an impressive showing.

Acorn, Slacks, and Jahq rounded out the top three, earning themselves $5,000 and a year of free burritos for themselves, with their Game Two Victory Royale key to holding off Furious, BlakePS, and Illest who just missed out in fourth. You can view the rest of the final placements below.

Chipotle Challenger series scores Chipotle Challenger series scores

Chipotle Challenger Series final standings

NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster was another big name to compete in the tournament, and while his team managed to score three points, it was a hilarious moment that saw the Steelers WR accidentally throw Shockwave Grenades at his teammates that will live in the memories of viewers.

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge format

Qualifiers

Up to 1,000 Trios were able to enter into this final Fortnite event of the year. Four massive qualifiers saw the top teams advancing through to the next stage of the competition.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

From this point on, the top four Trios from each qualifier were thrown into the mix with a bunch of invited teams. Five separate lobbies were lined up for everyone to showcase their skills and put on the best performance.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 was up for grabs yet again. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secured themselves free burritos for a year!

    • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
    • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
    • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year