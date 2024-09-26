Fortnite’s most OP item got nerfed but there’s still one problem

The jetpack in Fortnite has been nerfed again in Chapter 5, Season 4, but one problem still lingers due to one change in one of the previous updates.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4 is once again met with a meta linked with mobility, thanks to the War Machine’s Hover Jets introduced at the beginning of the season. Combined with other mythic weapons, this created a devastating combo that would melt unfortunate players in the Battle Royale.

After going through several balance changes, this item has been nerfed yet again – this time, leading it to have less fuel and boosts while flying. While many players in a Reddit thread were relieved due to these changes, one problem still persists.

The spawn rate of the jetpack, which was reduced in one of the previous patches, makes getting your hands on one RNG dependent.

Epic Games/Dexerto The War Machine’s Arsenal combines Auto Turret, Hover Jets and Arm and Shoulder Cannons.

And because of this, the “gigantic gap” between fighting someone with the jetpack and without it is still there. “So basically, the only change is that players will spam boosts less than before, but it’s still pretty OP against any player that’s on the ground,” explained one user.

Granted, the jetpack feels slower now than before, but the lack of other mobility items and hitscan weapons can still make it frustrating to deal with against players who know how to abuse it well. Even more so when combined with other mythics, medallions, and other items to boost their survivability.

And if you don’t have a jetpack yourself against these players or at least another mobility alternative, chances are you’ll get melted before you can do anything – something that many have complained about since the spawn rate nerf.

“The jetpack feels so awkward because of the low fuel, and yet it will still be a free win against people without it. They should just add more items that counter it, or alternatives so it isn’t a must-have instead of continuing to nerf it,” commented one user.

Meanwhile, another user suggested: “The jetpack needed a cooldown between boosts, not to just use more fuel while doing it.”

Other suggestions include increasing the spawn rate for Shockwave Grenades, as this is a great item for a quick escape if you don’t have a jetpack. Regarding the meta in Chapter 5, Season 4, even Fortnite streamer Ninja is fed up with “jetpack sweats” ruining the experience.