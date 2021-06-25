Simple Fortnite trick lets the UFO Mothership revive you

UFOs have been causing havoc ever since they arrived at the start of Fortnite Season 7, but a simple trick discovered by one player has shown that you can actually be revived with their help.

Epic Games introduced a bunch of new extraterrestrial features at the start of the latest Invasion-themed season, including powerful IO Tech weapons, several reimagined locations, and even alien parasites that drain health but also offer buffs.

Now, the giant UFO known as the Mothership that’s been ominously floating above the Island has opened its doors. If they abduct you, you’ll get to take part in a mini-game to earn high-tier loot, but there’s also another helpful feature they provide.

Mothership can revive knocked down Fortnite players

In a thread on the Fortnite subreddit, user MattDraws shared a clip of a recent Duos match where he was knocked down by another player and about to run out of health. But instead of the inevitable elimination, he found himself being taken by an Abductor.

These larger UFOs – which cannot be driven by players – started appearing across the map in the recent v17.10 update, and act as vessels to abduct players onto the giant Mothership that floats above the Island.

When MattDraws arrived on the Mothership, he was revived and able to get back into the game, narrowly avoiding being eliminated – and also being given the advantage of being able to earn some powerful weapons in the Mothership mini-game.

Other Fortnite players have shared their similar experiences with the Mothership to prove that this does actually happen, with one commenting, “Someone downed me in duos today and out of nowhere I got abducted and was like no f**king way.”

Another wrote: “I was playing duos and I got downed by a guy whose partner I killed when he hit me with a car. Right as he was trying to go for the finish I got abducted and it blew my mind because I didn’t die once I made it onboard the Mothership.”

Of course, it’s not always possible to predict when you’ll be abducted by the Mothership, but you can definitely increase your chances of this life-saving revival happening to you by remaining in a location that has an Abductor floating above it.

We’ve got a handy guide to being abducted by the Mothership right here, and you can find more news, guides, and leaks by visiting our Fortnite home page.