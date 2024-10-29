TimtheTatMan begs Black Ops 6 devs to fix game’s most “broken” killstreak

TimTheTatman tried out the Archangel Launcher in Black Ops 6 for the first time and discovered that the Scorestreak suffers from a “broken” glitch that makes it unusable.

Treyarch introduced several new Scorestreaks in BO6. This includes the Dreadnought, which some players have argued is better than the iconic AC-130. The heavily modified gunship comes packed with cannons, rocket pods, and a Daisy Cutter bomb.

Clips surfaced of the Scorestreak taking out entire lobbies, sending a collective shiver down community members’ backs. Thankfully, the Dreadnought is the hardest Scorestreak to earn, costing 1800 points.

Not all new Scorestreaks made a big splash. The Archangel Launcher is a rocket launcher that fires two remote-piloted rockets with a magazine size of two. Players can either use them to fire at enemies and blow them away or destroy other Killstreaks.

TimTheTatman discovered that it currently can’t do either. Tim fired the Archangel Launcher and could initially control the rocket’s trajectory. However, something went awry, and he could no longer turn it, so the missile drifted harmlessly into the sky without doing anything.

The streamer tagged Call of Duty and asked the development team to investigate the issue. Fans wasted no time in cracking jokes at Tim’s expense.

“Did you try moving your mouse more to the right? That’s how you turn it,” one commenter joked.

“I don’t know man, it kind of looks like a user error,” a second user added.

In saying that, other players have reportedly experienced the same issue, as a third fan claimed that they had to change their settings because of this glitch.

Treyarch has already been proactive in addressing glitches, but the development team hasn’t responded to this issue yet.

For more on Black Ops 6, check out our Season 1 guide and how to play in split-screen.