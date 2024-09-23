This Fortnite combo is the best meta yet to defeat Ultra Doom

Any Fortnite player who finally gets the Ultra Doom mythic should beware of enemies using this incredible item combo that has become the best meta.

Now that fans have had a chance to find the Isle of Doom, despite it being incredibly hard to get, new ways of defeating anyone with the Ultra Doom mythic have been discovered.

While the community has already noted some unique methods for countering the Armor of Doom, one Fortnite player was able to take down a Doctor Doom in 50 seconds by using a special item combination.

As shown in the video, this user defeated a Doctor Doom player without receiving so much as a scratch by utilizing the Iron Man mythics and War Machine’s Hover Jet. Specifically, they equipped Iron Man’s Combat Kit, which shoots repulsors at enemies.

Interestingly, they used two Iron Man Combat Kits instead of just one. This made it so that whenever they were running out of fuel for one, they would switch to the other and let it cool down.

In addition to this weapon, they were also zipping around the sky with the War Machine Hover Jet to improve their mobility and strafe away from Doom’s blasts.

It didn’t take long for this Doom to start fleeing, but the player managed to defeat them before they slipped away.

Although numerous responses to the post pointed out the Doom player’s lack of skill with the Mythic abilities, many other replies were stunned at how the poster beat their opponent so easily.

“Bro got dr doom running. He is the one,” said one reply. Another commenter spoke about how they didn’t want to play this season anymore after seeing Iron Man’s gauntlets in action.

Despite Iron Man’s Combat Kit being pretty powerful against enemies, the Flight Kit, unfortunately, has one major weakness that renders them useless in combat.