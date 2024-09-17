Fortnite trick with Iron Man mythics can take you high into space

Fortnite players have discovered that you can fly high into space using the Iron Man mythics, and you won’t believe how far you can go using this trick.

Fortnite’s 31.20 update introduced new features such as the Day of Doom LTM and new Iron Man mythics alongside an Iron Man Mark 45 skin.

You can use Iron Man’s Combat Kit to blast enemies with your repulsors, and Iron Man’s Flight Kit grants you the ability to soar in the air, just like man himself. The only issue here is that players have discovered just how high they can fly.

A player shared a video on X where they aimed directly at the sky and began flying as high as possible. Eventually, they were so high that the Battle Royale map looked as tiny as an ant hill.

It wasn’t just from using Iron Man’s Flight Kit, they had to also use Shuri’s Black Panther Claws, as well as some of War Machine’s Hover Jet.

Fans in the replies were stunned that this was possible. One player questioned, “You can have the Iron Man boots and the Hover Jets at the same time?”

Despite the shock, many players were happy about this so-called problem: “This is a good problem,” one replied with a smile emoji. Another fan excitedly stated how fun this was going to be.

Otherwise, a lot of the commenters were upset at the fan for posting this discovery in fear of Epic Games’ response. “Delete the post cuz Epic will nerf the Iron Man flight”, someone exclaimed.

“Here come the f****** nerfs”, another replied with two rolling eye emojis. Even if Epic Games did decide to nerf the Iron Man Flight Kit, players should still have a decent amount of time with this trick before a hotfix arrives.

You can get yourself these mythics in Stark Mobile Armories across the Battle Royale map and see just how high you can fly.