Ninja and Tfue get massive Twitch boost from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 update

OG Fortnite Twitch streamers Ninja and Tfue have seen a resurgence since the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 which invigorated interest in the Battle Royale for removing building from the game.

Epic Game’s Fortnite is entering a bit of a renaissance born from the company’s decision to remove building entirely from the game – at least for a brief period.

On top of that, Chapter 3 Season 2 was released with a host of movement changes and new weapons, but it’s the end of building that has got the community raving. While not everyone is in love with no-build Fortnite, it certainly has helped bring back players who left the game long ago.

Fortnite’s original star streamers Tfue and Ninja have returned to the game, and have seen their numbers skyrocket.

Ninja and Tfue’s big return to Fortnite

Since Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fornite officially dropped, the pair of streamers have streamed a ton of the game and have raked in the views.

According to stat tracking site sullygnome, Ninja has only streamed Fortnite since March 20 and has brought his average viewership to over 16k for the first time in over a year.

Despite still being the most followed channel on all of Twitch, Ninja hasn’t had massive viewership when streaming games other than Fortnite, but with the game’s resurgence, he’s seen many fans return.

Tfue has also gotten a nice bump since the introduction of the no-build mode. The 24-year-old has streamed over 48 hours of Fortnite gameplay since release and brought his average viewership back over 11k, a massive 40% increase from his previous average.

Despite becoming a more Apex Legends-focused-streamer over the last year, his return to Fortnite has helped his viewership nicely.

Fortnite is what helped launch both Tfue and Ninja’s Twitch stardom and now, their return has brought them back to the top of the charts. Though, who knows how long that’ll last.