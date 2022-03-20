When will building return to Fortnite? Classic feature removed in Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games have taken the unprecedented step of removing the ability to build from Fortnite. However, it isn’t a permanent change and you’ll be able to build boxes again before long.

Over the years, as it has led the way in the battle royale market, Fortnite has undergone some pretty radical changes. New items and mechanics have been introduced that have turned Epic Games’ powerhouse title on its head.

However, the one constant has been the unique building mechanic. It isn’t something seen in Fortnite’s battle royale rivals, as players are able to construct small or massive structures to give themselves a leg-up on the competition.

Some players have wondered, previously, what would happen if Epic removed the building mechanic from the game. Well, with the arrival of Chapter 3, Season 2, they’ve got their wish as builds has been removed for at least a brief period.

Will building return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

That’s right, if you’re not up to date on your Fortnite knowledge, those pesky one-by-one boxes that your enemies have used to bamboozle you, are no more – at least for now.

The mechanic remains in competitive, arena, creative, and Team Rumble playlists, but it is completely gone from the normal mode, having been replaced by Overshield.

According to leaks, the removal of builds isn’t set to be permanent and they should return after around nice days. That means that, come March 29th, you should be to construct boxes and pyramids mid-game once again.

Based on this set of audios it appears that the first 9 days of Chapter 3 – Season 2 will have building disabled, which explains why the no build LTM supports bot lobbies. https://t.co/XwdAyHbOOE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 20, 2022

While these leakers have been spot on previously with their information, Epic Games haven’t yet confirmed when the mechanic will return.

In the patch notes for the Chapter 3, Season 2 update, the devs have been a bit coy on its return, just playing up the fact that building is gone for the first time ever.

There are plenty of new mechanics to get to grips with in the new season as well, including mantling and shoulder bashing, so make sure to get these mastered before building makes a return.