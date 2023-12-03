Fortnite dominates Twitch with over 3 million viewers during Eminem live event

Fortnite is once again dominating Twitch, all thanks to its groundbreaking live event headlined by rapper Eminem.

Chapter 4 of Fortnite came to an end in the grandest way possible, with countless players experiencing the “Big Bang” event live in-game.

The “overwhelming attendance” led to a number of hiccups, however, and many players were forced to turn to their favorite streamers to catch all of the action.

And that seemed to be the preferred way of watching for many, as the live event dominated Twitch with 3,291,525 peak viewers on the platform, according to SullyGnome.

Article continues after ad

The live event waved goodbye to the incredibly successful OG map and introduced many new gameplay features, modes, and more.

Article continues after ad

It all began with the complete destruction of the OG map as players were whisked away into the Fortnite multiverse. New game modes were then unveiled, including the all-new LEGO mode, which will transform players into LEGO characters in a blocky universe on a new Battle Royale map.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

A new Rocket Racing mode was also introduced as Fortnite teams up with Psyonix’s Rocket League for high-speed races using Rocket League vehicles.

Article continues after ad

But the highlight of the event for many was the interactive Fortnite Festival mode in which players could spectate a live Eminem concert. Players engaged in rhythm-based gameplay, similar to Guitar Hero, while enjoying Eminem’s performances, including hits like “Lose Yourself” and “Godzilla.”

Article continues after ad

With millions of fans flocking to streaming platforms to watch all of the action unfold, popular streamers witnessed a significant increase in viewership.

One streamer who benefited from the increased viewership was Ninja, who later shared that his live event stream reached 579,780 peak viewership with more than 4.3 million total views and 2.1 million unique viewers.

Article continues after ad

Now, players and Fortnite fans can look forward to yet another in-game concert as The Weeknd is set to appear on December 9.