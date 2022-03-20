Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 early patch notes: Server downtime, season theme & more

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 patch update is almost here, with tons of skins and gameplay changes expected to hit the game – here are the early patch notes.

The next era in Fortnite is almost here with the next update set to reveal where the Chapter 3 story will go since the island turned on its head. There’s been some leaks and hints in the lead-up to give players an idea but all will soon be revealed.

Epic Games went all out at the turn of Chapter 3 and, while there probably won’t be a live event for a season update, there’s plenty to look forward to in the new update.

Here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 update that’s hitting the live servers soon.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 update server downtime details

Downtime for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 update is scheduled for March 20 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT with matchmaking confirmed to go down about 30 minutes before.

As some players know, there’s usually some latency between when the servers should go back up to when people can actually get into a game.

Downtime for Chapter 3 Season 2 will start at 3:00 AM ET (07:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. pic.twitter.com/qVI1MmzxNG — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 19, 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 theme

The Fortnite Season 2 theme is still unknown and Epic Games have been unusually tight-lipped about it this time around.

Usually, the studio likes to tease keywords and phrases to hype up Fortnite audiences. This time around, Epic are playing it close to their chest by keeping players guessing right up until launch.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced Spider-Man to the game and Epic might bring his Marvel Cinematic Universe mentor Doctor Strange as a Season 2 skin.

Leaks have shown what appears to be Doctor Strange as a Fortnite skin, with notable Fortnite dataminers suggesting to have seen the skin as a part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

There’s not much time until the new season kicks off and Dexerto will update this post once all the official patch notes and changes for the new season.