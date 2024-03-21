Fortnite’s old game modes should be revived

After years of abandonment, Fortnite players are urging Epic Games to bring back support for fan-favorite game modes.

Chapter 5 has been major for the Fortnite universe with the addition of LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing. With that have come multiple new game modes, leaving older versions in the dust.

Fortnite just revealed three LEGO-inspired creative islands during its UEFN event, which came after the launch of Midas’ Floor is Lava mode with Season 2.

Now, players are urging Epic to consider returning to older modes that fans once loved and breathe new life into them.

An image of the Fortnite in-game Inception watch party was posted to Reddit to spark the discussion. Inception was one of the three Christopher Nolan movies that were shown in different regions back in 2020 during the height of COVID-19.

“Back when they actually pushed for an interactive experience, and they just… never touched it again. Wish they did more films.” said one commenter.

The game mode, known as Party Royale was Epic’s first sure of opening the universe to more interactive and immersive experiences. Which was done with movies that could be watched in public lobbies with others for free.

However, the mode has been dormant since 2020, when it first gained popularity. Alongside Save the World, this is just another feature that once showed promise until Epic gave up on it.

“Party Royale is in second place for the most neglected game mode. When was the last time anything new happened there?” said the top commenter beneath the post.

Epic has not made any additions to Save the World or Party Royale in recent years, which has led players to call on support for the older game modes. However, with the wave of new game modes in Chapter 5, it is hard to say if the support will ever come.