How to play Halo map Blood Gulch in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 11/Dec/2020 16:08

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Halo’s Blood Gulch is coming to Fortnite as a map in Creative Mode. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the new location.

As if the addition of The Mandalorian and God of War’s Kratos wasn’t enough to get Fortnite fans hyped, Season 5 is now bringing Halo’s Master Chief along for the ride with a set of cosmetics based on the iconic Xbox character.

Epic Games have also announced that there will be a map based on Blood Gulch from Halo: Combat Evolved, designed by Atlas Creative. It will appear only in Creative Mode, and gamers will be able to play rounds of Capture the Flag with two teams of six.

Halo’s iconic Blood Gulch map is coming to Fortnite in Creative mode

How to play Blood Gulch map in Fortnite

While it’s not being put into the official rotation, you’ll be able to play some Capture the Flag on Blood Gulch like the good old days in Fortnite.

The Blood Gulch map goes live on December 11 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM GMT and you’ll be able to access it through the game’s Creative mode.

You can find step-by-step instructions for accessing the Blood Gulch map below:

  1. Load up Fortnite.
  2. Begin a game in Creative mode and choose ‘Create’.
  3. Once you enter the lobby, find the Blood Gulch map under ‘Pick Of The Week’.
  4. Enter matchmaking and wait for your game to start!
You can find the Blood Gulch map under Pick Of The Week

Once you enter matchmaking, the rules for the Capture the Flag game are displayed on a notice board.

“Two teams battle it out in this classic game of capture the flag,” it reads. “First to score 5 points or most points at the end of the 10 minutes wins. Tiebreaker will result in overtime. First to score or last team standing wins!”

Xbox One players need a code to access Blood Gulch

An update from the Fortnite Status account on Twitter has offered a solution to Xbox One players who are currently unable to access Matchmaking portals in Creative mode.

To get to the new Blood Gulch map, Epic have explained that Xbox One players will need to enter the code 9677-6974-5646 without matchmaking.

Master Chief and Kratos aren’t the only video game icons who’ll be joining Fortnite this season. A new Gaming Legends Series of cosmetics has been created, with fans speculating that Nintendo’s Samus Aran could be joining soon.

We’re well into Season 5 now, but there’s still plenty more to come. To keep up to date with the latest news, guides, and leaks check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.

Fortnite Gaming Legends: All confirmed and leaked skins coming soon

Published: 11/Dec/2020 13:10 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 13:13

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Season 5 has introduced the Gaming Legends Series, bringing some of the most iconic characters to the battle. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fans initially thought an appearance from The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda would be the biggest moment of the newly-launched Fortnite Season 5, but they were quickly proven wrong as Epic Games surprise-released a skin based on God of War’s Kratos.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Kratos belongs to a new collection of skins and cosmetics called the Gaming Legends Series, suggesting there are many more crossovers to come; in fact, it’s already been confirmed that Halo’s Master Chief is the next addition.

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently available Gaming Legends Series characters, as well as any rumors or leaks that emerge throughout Season 5. We’ll keep this list updated, so check back regularly.

Fortnite Gaming Legends skins

Kratos (God of War)

Kratos made a surprise addition to the Fortnite universe.

The first entry into the Gaming Legends Series of skins is Spartan warrior Kratos, who debuted in the original God Of War game on PS2 way back in 2005.

After multiple sequels across various platforms, the flagship PlayStation franchise received a critically-acclaimed (and, some would argue, much-needed) revamp on PS4 in 2018, which renewed interest in the series.

Kratos was added to the Fortnite Season 5 store on December 4, 2020. As well as a pretty epic skin, the character comes with his own custom pickaxe, glider, and back bling, which are detailed below:

  • Kratos Skin: 1500 V-Bucks
  • Leviathan Axe: 1000 V-Bucks
  • Guardian Shield Glider: 800 V-Bucks
  • Mimir Back Bling: Only available as part of The Oathbreaker set

All of these cosmetics can be purchased together as part of The Oathbreaker bundle for 2200 V-Bucks.

If you’re a PlayStation player, you’ll be able to get a special style too. Play a game with the Kratos skin equipped on the PS4 or PS5 and you’ll receive an Armored Kratos version after the game is done.

Master Chief (Halo)

Epic Games
Halo’s iconic Master Chief has joined the battle in Fortnite Season 5

The second entry into the Gaming Legends Series of skins is a true gaming icon, Master Chief, who first appeared in Halo: Combat Evolved on Xbox in 2001.

After a number of rumors and leaks among the community, Master Chief was finally confirmed by Epic Games and added to the Fortnite Season 5 store on December 11, 2020.

As well as an epic Master Chief skin, the character comes with its own custom pickaxe, glider, and emote, which are all detailed below:

  • Master Chief Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Gravity Hammer Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • UNSC Pelican Glider: 1,200 V-Bucks
  • Lil’ Warthog Emote: 500 V-Bucks

All of these cosmetics can be bought together as part of the Master Chief bundle for 2600 V-Bucks.

If you’re an Xbox player, you’ll be able to get a special style too. Play a game with the Master Chief skin equipped on the Xbox Series X|S and you’ll receive a Matte Black version after the game is done.

Fortnite Gaming Legends series: Nintendo skin coming?

With Fortnite skins based on Sony and Microsoft exclusive franchises, all eyes are now on Nintendo, who have historically shown reluctance to feature their original games and characters on other platforms.

However, if any game could convince them to do this, it’s probably Fortnite, which has seen some of the world’s biggest franchises including Marvel and Star Wars jump on board for some epic crossover action.

The most obvious choice for a Nintendo skin seems to be Samus Aran from Metroid, with Fortnite fans almost unanimously agreeing that she should be the next addition to the Gaming Legends Series.

Samus Aran would be a popular and unexpected addition to Fortnite.

Epic Games promised to bring “even more hunters from the realities beyond” to Fortnite Season 5 following The Mandalorian’s debut. Samus is a bounty hunter, so it makes perfect sense to bring her to The Island to take part in the newly-added Bounties.

There is one potential problem with a skin based on Samus, though. Her suit of armor features a built-in arm cannon, which wouldn’t quite work when it comes to Fortnite’s weapon-swapping action.

A simple way around this could be to alter the design of the suit, although Nintendo may not agree to do that. Instead, they could go with Zero Suit Samus, which would arguably fit in with the visuals of Fortnite better anyway.

To get all the latest Fortnite Gaming Legend updates, guides, and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite page.