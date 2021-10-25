How to unlock Jill Valentine & Chris Redfield’s Resident Evil skins in Fortnite

The crossover between Fortnite and Resident Evil is finally live with Jill Valentine & Chris Redfield’s skins now available in the Item Shop. If you want to unlock them, we’ve got you covered.
Fortnite’s long list of collaborations and crossovers is growing by the minute, with the latest one being Resident Evil.
S.T.A.R.S. veterans Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, who are two of the biggest characters in the franchise, have crash-landed in the Fortnite universe and found themselves pitted against new enemies and challenges.
If you’d like to slip into their shoes by unlocking their skins and take on Cube Monsters and opponents in style, here’s everything you need to know.
How to unlock Jill Valentine & Chris Redfield Resident Evil skins in Fortnite
If you want to unlock the Jill Valentine & Chris Redfield Resident Evil skins, you’ll need to purchase the S.T.A.R.S. Team Bundle in the Item Shop.
It costs 2,000 V-Bucks and includes the following bits and pieces:
- Chris Redfield Skin
- Hound Wolf Squad Style
- Jill Valentine Skin
- Raccoon City Style
- Green Herb Back Bling
- Red Herb Style
- Blue Herb Style
- Saving Keystrokes Back Bling
- Survival Loading Screen
If you want to add a bit of extra flair to those skins, you can also purchase the S.T.A.R.S. Team Gear Bundle for 1,300 V-Bucks. It includes the following items:
- HOT DOGGER Pickaxe
- Stun Rod Pickaxe
- Brolly Stroll Emote
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been an absolute blast since it launched in September 2021. However, Season 9 is fast approaching, and Epic Games wanted to do something special with a Resident Evil crossover?
As for what they’ve got in store next, perhaps they’ll finally announce the much-anticipated Naruto crossover. But we’ll have to wait and see.