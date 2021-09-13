Fortnite Season 8 update patch notes: The Cube is back, Carnage crossover skins

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has arrived, and the Cube is back. Almost three years on from its initial appearance in Fortnite, everyone on the Island is fighting for survival. Here’s all the details you need, including the patch 18.00 notes and more.

Fortnite’s storyline is ramping up in Chapter 2. While Season 7 brought along the “Invasion”, seeing the island transformed with an alien takeover, the real bosses are back: Kevin the Cube has arrived, and this time, he’s brought his army.

The “Cubed” Fortnite update for Chapter 2 Season 8 kicked off with the Operation Sky Fire in-game event, and will continue on for the next couple of months. Here’s what you need to know about the September 13 update.

Fortnite Season 8 story trailer

Cubes are back ⁠— but in what capacity?

Kevin the Cube has obviously made his arrival back into Fortnite with the “Cubed” update, it only makes sense. However, there is a legion of the mysterious purple bricks dotting the island in the story trailer, leading to plenty of hype about how the map has changed.

The Cube has been increasingly involved in Fortnite’s lore, and with the Operation Sky Fire in-game event ending with Cubes raining down upon the Island, they’ll likely become something you interact with in-game.

Map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Sludgy Swamp, more

The new Fortnite map is looking rather grim in Chapter 2 Season 8. While the layout is the same, with all the POIs staying in place, Slurpy Swamp has been renamed to Sludgy Swamp. Corny Complex is also now called Corny Crops.

There are also spots of red dotted around the map, where the Cubes might have corrupted the Fortnite landscape.

The exact changes will be hard to tell until players start booting into the map, but expect a few hot drops around the new “Red” zones marked out on the map. Plus, as the fight against the Cubes continues, the map could evolve across Season 8.

Crossover skins include Carnage

CARNAGE IS THE TIER 100 SKIN pic.twitter.com/brT9Zk8puN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 13, 2021

