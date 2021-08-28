How to get Will Smith Fortnite skin: price, leaks & release date

After months of leaks and rumors, Will Smith’s Fortnite skin has all but been confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get it, when it’s expected to release, and how much it will cost.

Epic Games has been bringing characters and stars into Fortnite for many years now. Look no further than their recent collaborations with DC Comic’s Wonder Woman and Ryan Reynolds to celebrate the release of his latest movie, ‘Free Guy.’

Leaks and rumors suggesting that Will Smith will be the next big star to appear in the game have been popping up all throughout August 2021, and it turns out they were right. Prominent leaker HYPEX all but confirmed the news.

Advertisement

The Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) will be out tomorrow or 29th (most likely tomorrow)! Here's his Item Shop announcement text: "The tough-talking detective who's ready for anything. When the streets get rough you’ll want Mike at your back. Check out Mike Lowrey in the Item Shop now!" pic.twitter.com/uwZIzMUJCY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2021

How to get the Will Smith skin in Fortnite

Like other crossover skins, Fortnite players and diehard Will Smith fans can get their hands on the skin by purchasing it from the Item Shop the moment it’s available.

Read More: Fortnite forced to disable emotes in MLK event mode

As far as we know, there doesn’t seem to be any way to unlock the outfit for free, such as winning competing in tournaments. But if anything changes, we’ll let you know.

Will Smith skin release date

HYPEX claims the Will Smith skin will go live on either August 28 or 29, but believes the former is more likely.

Either way, once it’s up, it’s expected to ‘be available for a few days at the very least. So, don’t forget to snap it up if you want to add the iconic actor to your locker.

Advertisement

How much is the Will Smith skin in Fortnite?

No price has been confirmed yet. However, new skins generally cost around 1,500 V-Bucks and sometimes have a bundle variant that will set you back somewhere between 2,500 V-Bucks. So, we expect it will fall in the same range.