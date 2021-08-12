How to get Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Fortnite skin ‘Dude’

Fortnite has unveiled a collaboration with Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds movie that brings an open-world videogame to the big screen, and there’s a brand new skin for you to get.

While it seemed as though the big-name crossovers in Epic Games’ hit battle royale were slowing down for a little while, players have recently been treated to appearances from Superman, Street Fighter’s Cammy, and even Ariana Grande.

Now, they’ve announced the latest crossover: Free Guy! The new blockbuster movie stars Ryan Reynolds as an NPC who realizes he’s in an open-world game that’s about to be taken offline, so it’s a perfect fit for the world of Fortnite.

While the title character, Guy, won’t be appearing as a playable character in Fortnite, another character from the movie called Dude (who’s also played by Ryan Reynolds) will be available to purchase as a skin.

How to get the ‘Dude’ Free Guy skin in Fortnite

Like the majority of crossovers that have been released in Fortnite, the Free Guy skin will be available to purchase from the Item Shop. No price has been confirmed, but expect it to be around 1,500 V-Bucks.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like there are any matching cosmetics for now, but we could be surprised with a back bling or pickaxe when it arrives in the Item Shop.

Free Guy ‘Dude’ Fortnite skin release date

Epic Games have confirmed that the Free Guy skin and matching cosmetics will arrive in the Item Shop on August 12, 2021 at 5PM PDT | 8PM EDT | 1AM BST (August 13), so there’s not long to wait!

Interestingly, this is now the second time that Ryan Reynolds has appeared in Fortnite, as players were able to unlock a skin based on Deadpool (famously played by Reynolds) during Chapter 2 Season 2.

As well as the Dude skin, you’ll also be able to compete in a number of ‘Free Guy’ challenges which can be found at ATMs around the Island. When you find them, Reynold’s character Guy will issue the quests.

These range from being hit by a moving vehicle to placing coins around the Island. Complete enough of them, and you’ll be able to unlock the Good Guy emote, totally for free!