Fornite x Snoop Dogg collab: Everything we know so far

Rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg, is coming to Fortnite. Here’s everything we know about the collab so far.

Rumors about Snoop Dogg’s arrival to Fortnite started circulating when the roadmap for 2024 was leaked earlier this year.

Now, as we get closer to the end of the current season, various teasers on what players can expect next in the game have been dropped – and in a seemingly accidental reveal, the rapper is set to join Festival soon as a headliner.

Below, we’ve compiled everything we know so far about Fortnite x Snoop Dogg, including his release date in the game, cosmetics, concert, and more.

Snoop Dogg is coming to Fortnite on November 2, 2024, the same day the OG Chapter 2 Remix launches, as teased from an in-game background. In the game, some players have noticed that the Festival newsfeed banner had the letter “S” in it.

It’s not just any S letter, though. Rather, it’s the exact one used in Snoop Dogg’s logo, confirming him as the next headliner for the mode. Not long after that, the background was changed to a plain gold color, likely because this reveal was too early and easy to deduct.

Despite the change, many players have already noticed this and spread the word. With the rapper also being included in the leaked roadmap, which has been pretty accurate, the reveal has been expected, and it really is just a matter of time.

Snoop Dogg items and cosmetics

No official trailer has dropped so far, but according to leaks, we can already expect that he will be getting an Icon Series skin with additional styles like any other celebrities that have been featured in Festival.

Interestingly, according to well-known leaker HYPEX, there will also be a new item or likely a mod called a “Hydraulic” Car Mythic coming with the collab. What this does is essentially give your car the ability to Jump, Lift, Tilt, and Bounce.

Snoop Dogg concert

Another leaked piece of information has also pointed out that Snoop Dogg is expected to be getting an in-game concert. There’s no official confirmation for this yet; however, if it’s made on UEFN, then it’ll be like Karol G and Metallica’s. As this is not officially confirmed yet, do take the information with a grain of salt for now.

That’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite and Snoop Dogg collab. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once more information is available.

