Fortnite forced to disable emotes in MLK event mode to prevent mockery

Fortnite has disabled emotes in their March Through Time event as players were using many classic Fortnite dances while the event played out.

Epic Games shocked the world on August 26 when they released a new event in Fortnite featuring Martin Luther King Jr. The event is a celebration of his life and achievements and features an in-game museum that takes you through a history lesson with a loop of MLK’s famous “I Have A Deam” speech playing for players to watch..

Now, Fortnite has made some changes to how players can behave once entering the March Through Time event.

Fortnite disables emotes during MLK event

Fortnite has disabled all emotes, minus the eight available from the event, that can be used during the March Through Time event. The change comes just one day after the event kicked off.

Epic Games said yesterday in their announcement of the event: “These activities progress players through the experience and bring to life important themes of Dr. King’s speech: we move forward when we work together.”

It’s likely Epic wanted to curtail player behavior that they saw as detracting from their desire to make this a learning experience for players.

All emotes have been disabled in the March Through Time experience except the 8 that are part of the experience. pic.twitter.com/XQZMX1ABYP — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 27, 2021

The event was received with mixed criticism from Fortnite players and the gaming community at large.

MLK’s own daughter chimed in on the controversy around the event, saying “Decisions around licensing my father’s intellectual property are outside of my personal purview.”

Epic probably should’ve had the foresight to know that kids would be L-dancing during the MLK speech, but at least the change came quickly. Hopefully, these changes can help make the event as much of a learning experience as possible for kids who are learning about MLK for the first time.