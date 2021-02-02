How to get the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in Fortnite - Dexerto

As the latest v15.30 update hits Fortnite, the game has introduced a new exotic weapon called the Chug Cannon, which could be a game-changer when playing in squads.

Epic Games brought exotic weapons to The Island in Season 5 of Fortnite, and they’ve become highly desirable. The latest addition is the Chug Cannon, which was formerly referred to as the Slurp Bazooka when it leaked a while back.

Like the now-vaulted Bandage Bazooka before it, the Chug Cannon will heal both you and your teammates if fired at them, meaning this weapon will act as a great defensive strategy rather than an offensive one.

If you want to add this weapon to your arsenal, here’s exactly how (and where) to find it in the game.

Chug Cannon (Slurp Bazooka) location in Fortnite

You won’t find the Chug Cannon — or any other exotic weapon, for that matter — lying around on the ground or by searching through chests. You’ll need to locate an NPC called Remedy and purchase it from her.

Like many NPCs, Remedy can spawn in one of two locations. She will either appear at Craggy Cliffs or at Hilltop House which is just northeast of Pleasant Park. Fortunately, these two locations are very close to each other, so you can visit both in one match.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to get the Chug Cannon in Fortnite:

Head to either Craggy Cliffs or Hilltop House, which is northeast of Pleasant Park on the map. Once you’re there, locate Remedy (she will have a three-dotted speech bubble above her head). Speak to her and select the Chug Cannon option. Click again to confirm the purchase.

How much does the Chug Cannon cost?

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Chug Cannon, know that it won’t come cheap. You’ll need to have 600 Gold Bars saved up to purchase it. We’ve got a guide for making money in Fortnite if you’re running low.

The Chug Cannon uses Crossbow Bolts and has a relatively quick reload time of 1.1 seconds. You’ll likely want to use this weapon for its healing properties, as it will restore 18 health to both you and your teammates when fired.

Looking for more exotic weapons like the Hop Rock Dualies and the Burst Quad Launcher? Then make sure you visit our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.