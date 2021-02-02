 How to get the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in Fortnite - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to get the Chug Cannon exotic weapon in Fortnite

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:52

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Chug Cannon exotic weapon
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

As the latest v15.30 update hits Fortnite, the game has introduced a new exotic weapon called the Chug Cannon, which could be a game-changer when playing in squads.

Epic Games brought exotic weapons to The Island in Season 5 of Fortnite, and they’ve become highly desirable. The latest addition is the Chug Cannon, which was formerly referred to as the Slurp Bazooka when it leaked a while back.

Like the now-vaulted Bandage Bazooka before it, the Chug Cannon will heal both you and your teammates if fired at them, meaning this weapon will act as a great defensive strategy rather than an offensive one.

If you want to add this weapon to your arsenal, here’s exactly how (and where) to find it in the game.

Chug Cannon (Slurp Bazooka) location in Fortnite

Fortnite Chug Cannon location map

You won’t find the Chug Cannon — or any other exotic weapon, for that matter — lying around on the ground or by searching through chests. You’ll need to locate an NPC called Remedy and purchase it from her.

Like many NPCs, Remedy can spawn in one of two locations. She will either appear at Craggy Cliffs or at Hilltop House which is just northeast of Pleasant Park. Fortunately, these two locations are very close to each other, so you can visit both in one match.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to get the Chug Cannon in Fortnite:

  1. Head to either Craggy Cliffs or Hilltop House, which is northeast of Pleasant Park on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Remedy (she will have a three-dotted speech bubble above her head).
  3. Speak to her and select the Chug Cannon option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
Chug Cannon Fortnite
Epic Games
You can purchase the Chug Cannon from Remedy.

How much does the Chug Cannon cost?

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Chug Cannon, know that it won’t come cheap. You’ll need to have 600 Gold Bars saved up to purchase it. We’ve got a guide for making money in Fortnite if you’re running low.

The Chug Cannon uses Crossbow Bolts and has a relatively quick reload time of 1.1 seconds. You’ll likely want to use this weapon for its healing properties, as it will restore 18 health to both you and your teammates when fired.

Looking for more exotic weapons like the Hop Rock Dualies and the Burst Quad Launcher? Then make sure you visit our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite

How to get Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon in Fortnite

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:22

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Burst Quad Launcher
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced another exotic weapon to The Island with its latest v15.30 update, and this time it’s the explosive Burst Quad Launcher that’s getting the spotlight.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale introduced a bunch of new features like Mandalorian bounties and sand tunneling, but one of the most exciting was the arrival of a new class of weapons known as exotic weapons.

Unlike most other weapons in the game, exotic weapons can only be acquired by purchasing them from specific NPCs dotted around The Island, and players will need to save up enough Gold Bars to afford them.

If you want to get your hands on the new Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon, we’ve got the instructions you need to follow right here.

Burst Quad Launcher location in Fortnite

Fortnite Burst Quad Launcher
Epic Games
The Burst Quad Launcher can be purchased at one of two locations.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Hop Rock Dualies and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Burst Quad Launcher by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Fishstick.

Unfortunately, Fishstick can spawn at two separate locations on the Season 5 map, so you’ll need to take your chances. He can either appear wandering around Coral Castle or at the restaurant in Craggy Cliffs.

If you want to get your hands on the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to either Coral Castle or the restaurant at Craggy Cliffs on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Fishstick (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select the Burst Quad Launcher option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
Fortnite Burst Quad Launcher
Epic Games
You can purchase the Burst Quad Launcher from Fishstick.

How much does the Burst Quad Launcher cost?

If you want to get hold of the new gun, you’ll need to come prepared with 600 Gold Bars. If you’re struggling to make enough to purchase exotic weapons, check out our handy guide for making money in Fortnite.

The Burst Quad Launcher shoots two rockets every time you fire, and each rocket deals 42 damage to your opponents. It has a magazine size of 4, and a pretty extensive reload time of 5.4 seconds, so you’ll need to find cover if you’re reloading.

If you want to get your hands on any of the other Exotic-class weapons like the Boom Sniper Rifle or the Shadow Tracker Pistol, check out our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.