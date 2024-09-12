Fortnite player spends 6 years saving 50k V-Bucks

One Fortnite player has managed to save up a whopping 50k V-Bucks in the game, and here’s how they did it.

While Fortnite occasionally gives away free skins, most of the time, you’ll need to spend V-Bucks to purchase cosmetics in the Item Shop. Aside from purchasing V-Bucks directly in the game, you can get this currency by buying into Save the World and grinding the missions in the distinct mode.

You don’t usually get a lot per mission in the separate game mode. However, if you play it regularly and complete the missions often, you can save up V-Bucks in the long run. This is precisely what one user has been doing to the point they’ve managed to reach 50,070 V-Bucks, leaving the community stunned.

Sharing a screenshot of their account’s V-Bucks in a Reddit thread, they said, “After years of not buying anything except battle passes, I did it. I’m a hoarder.”

“I obviously have Save the World and play it frequently; I can’t remember what’s the last thing I bought in the shop, probably years ago; I did buy Jack Sparrow and a few gifs along the way tho.”

When asked what the first Battle Pass they bought was, the user said it was Chapter 1, Season 3. They mentioned how they spent 10 V-Bucks to get it and then bought Save the World. Seeing that the chapter was released in 2018, it took around six years for the user to pull this off.

The majority of players in the comments praised the user’s dedication for being able to go so long without spending V-Bucks on skins. Although some of them couldn’t help but feel jealous.

“Dang, that’s a lot of V-bucks! PROPS for saving and not spending” commented one user.

Another user commented: “My kids would go berserk if they saw this.”

“Oh, how I understand you. I once managed to save up 3,000 V-bucks for myself, and that was because there was nothing interesting in the store,” a different player added. “Respect for not pulling the trigger on any items in the store.”

The best thing about Save the World is that not only do you get V-Bucks from doing missions, but you can also get cosmetics from buying the pack.