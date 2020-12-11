Logo
How to get Night Hawk Exotic revolver in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 11/Dec/2020 17:32

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Season 5 has brought in some huge changes to the hit battle royale game, including the introduction of Exotic weapons. Here, we tell you how you can unlock the Night Hawk revolver in Season 5.

As well as some big map changes and exciting new cosmetics, weapon changes will always be one of the biggest topics of discussion in Fortnite, as fan-favorites get vaulted to make way for new guns.

Season 5 changed this up a bit, and while it did see some guns be vaulted or unvaulted, the biggest change was the introduction of Exotic weapons, which sit between Legendary and Mythics.

With five new Exotics added to the game, we’ll take you through how you can get the Night Hawk revolver to use in-game.

How to get the Night Hawk revolver in Fortnite Season 5

You can find the Night Hawk just north of Hunter’s Haven.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply find the Night Hawk as floor loot or in chests; you have to know where to go to get it.

So, if you’re looking to traverse the Fortnite island with this nifty, powerful little revolver, here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Head to the small building circled on the image above, north of Hunter’s Haven.
  2. Go into the building.
  3. Locate Mancake (he will have a three-dotted speech bubble above his head).
  4. Speak to him and select the Night Hawk option.
  5. Click again to confirm the purchase.

If you have enough Gold stored in your inventory, you will be able to buy the thermal scoped revolver to take with you for the rest of the game.

How much does the Night Hawk revolver cost?

Fortnite Season 5 Gold Bars
Gold bars can be exchanged for weapons, quests and more in Fortnite Season 5.

As with all of the other Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5, the Night Hawk will set you back 1,225 Gold.

This amount of Gold isn’t particularly easy to come by, so you might have to save up for a few matches, and it’s up to you whether you want to use that Gold on the Night Hawk, one of the other Exotic weapons, or something different entirely.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold bars.

How to play Halo map Blood Gulch in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 11/Dec/2020 16:08

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Halo Blood Gulch Map
Halo’s Blood Gulch is coming to Fortnite as a map in Creative Mode. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the new location.

As if the addition of The Mandalorian and God of War’s Kratos wasn’t enough to get Fortnite fans hyped, Season 5 is now bringing Halo’s Master Chief along for the ride with a set of cosmetics based on the iconic Xbox character.

Epic Games have also announced that there will be a map based on Blood Gulch from Halo: Combat Evolved, designed by Atlas Creative. It will appear only in Creative Mode, and gamers will be able to play rounds of Capture the Flag with two teams of six.

Fortnite Blood Gulch Halo map
Halo’s iconic Blood Gulch map is coming to Fortnite in Creative mode

How to play Blood Gulch map in Fortnite

While it’s not being put into the official rotation, you’ll be able to play some Capture the Flag on Blood Gulch like the good old days in Fortnite.

The Blood Gulch map goes live on December 11 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM GMT and you’ll be able to access it through the game’s Creative mode.

You can find step-by-step instructions for accessing the Blood Gulch map below:

  1. Load up Fortnite.
  2. Begin a game in Creative mode and choose ‘Create’.
  3. Once you enter the lobby, find the Blood Gulch map under ‘Pick Of The Week’.
  4. Enter matchmaking and wait for your game to start!
Fortnite Blood Gulch Halo map
You can find the Blood Gulch map under Pick Of The Week

Once you enter matchmaking, the rules for the Capture the Flag game are displayed on a notice board.

“Two teams battle it out in this classic game of capture the flag,” it reads. “First to score 5 points or most points at the end of the 10 minutes wins. Tiebreaker will result in overtime. First to score or last team standing wins!”

Xbox One players need a code to access Blood Gulch

An update from the Fortnite Status account on Twitter has offered a solution to Xbox One players who are currently unable to access Matchmaking portals in Creative mode.

To get to the new Blood Gulch map, Epic have explained that Xbox One players will need to enter the code 9677-6974-5646 without matchmaking.

Master Chief and Kratos aren’t the only video game icons who’ll be joining Fortnite this season. A new Gaming Legends Series of cosmetics has been created, with fans speculating that Nintendo’s Samus Aran could be joining soon.

We’re well into Season 5 now, but there’s still plenty more to come. To keep up to date with the latest news, guides, and leaks check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.