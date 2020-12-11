How to get Night Hawk Exotic revolver in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 has brought in some huge changes to the hit battle royale game, including the introduction of Exotic weapons. Here, we tell you how you can unlock the Night Hawk revolver in Season 5.

As well as some big map changes and exciting new cosmetics, weapon changes will always be one of the biggest topics of discussion in Fortnite, as fan-favorites get vaulted to make way for new guns.

Season 5 changed this up a bit, and while it did see some guns be vaulted or unvaulted, the biggest change was the introduction of Exotic weapons, which sit between Legendary and Mythics.

With five new Exotics added to the game, we’ll take you through how you can get the Night Hawk revolver to use in-game.

How to get the Night Hawk revolver in Fortnite Season 5

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply find the Night Hawk as floor loot or in chests; you have to know where to go to get it.

So, if you’re looking to traverse the Fortnite island with this nifty, powerful little revolver, here’s what you’ve got to do:

Head to the small building circled on the image above, north of Hunter’s Haven. Go into the building. Locate Mancake (he will have a three-dotted speech bubble above his head). Speak to him and select the Night Hawk option. Click again to confirm the purchase.

If you have enough Gold stored in your inventory, you will be able to buy the thermal scoped revolver to take with you for the rest of the game.

How much does the Night Hawk revolver cost?

As with all of the other Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5, the Night Hawk will set you back 1,225 Gold.

This amount of Gold isn’t particularly easy to come by, so you might have to save up for a few matches, and it’s up to you whether you want to use that Gold on the Night Hawk, one of the other Exotic weapons, or something different entirely.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold bars.