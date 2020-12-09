Logo
How to get the Boom Exotic Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 9/Dec/2020 10:24

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Season 5 exotic boom sniper rifle
Fortnite Season 5

With the release of Chapter 2, Season 5, Fortnite has undergone some big changes and one of these is the introduction of Exotic weapons.

Better than Legendary weapons, but not quite on the level of their Mythic counterparts, Exotic guns are still a very rare and very powerful tool you can utilise in Fortnite — but there’s a certain method of getting them.

Here are all the Exotic weapons that have been added to Fortnite, including the Boom Sniper Rifle, which we’ll explain how you can get:

  • Boom Sniper Rifle
  • Shadow Tracker Pistol
  • The Nighthawk Revolver
  • The Dub Shotgun
  • Storm Scout Rifle

How to get the Boom Sniper Rifle

boom sniper rifle location fortnite season 5
The Boom Sniper Rifle is found northwest of Craggy Cliffs.

While we’ve already explained how to get the Shadow Tracker pistol, but the Boom Sniper Rifle is definitely one of the more exciting additions to Fortnite in Season 5.

  1. Here’s where you can find it — and what it will cost you:
  2. Head to the Northernmost side of the map, towards Craggy Cliffs.
  3. Rather than going into Craggy itself, visit the little island slightly west of it, as indicated in the diagram above.
  4. Find the Splode NPC on the western side of the island.
  5. Speak to him, and he will be able to give you the Boom Sniper Rifle for that game — providing you have enough Gold.

How much Gold does it cost?

As with all of the Exotic weapons, the Boom Sniper Rifle will set you back 1,225 Gold. It’s a pretty pricey exchange, but is fairly worthwhile.

Fortnite Season 5 Gold Bars
Gold bars can be exchanged for weapons, quests and more in Fortnite Season 5.

This unique new sniper shoots Clingers instead of regular sniper bullets (though it does take Sniper ammo), doing 10 damage on contact followed by another 60 when the Clinger explodes — though it does 25 damage on contact if you manage to hit a headshot!

This is perfect if you’ve got an AR to boot, or another teammate is laying fire into your opponents, spreading out the damage a little better but also helping to take down their builds in the process.

So that’s how you get the Boom Sniper Rifle. You might want to start saving up your Gold if you want to pick this up in a match, or hope that you stumble on and eliminate an enemy wielding it.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.