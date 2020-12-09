How to get the Boom Exotic Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Season 5

With the release of Chapter 2, Season 5, Fortnite has undergone some big changes and one of these is the introduction of Exotic weapons.

Better than Legendary weapons, but not quite on the level of their Mythic counterparts, Exotic guns are still a very rare and very powerful tool you can utilise in Fortnite — but there’s a certain method of getting them.

Here are all the Exotic weapons that have been added to Fortnite, including the Boom Sniper Rifle, which we’ll explain how you can get:

Boom Sniper Rifle

Shadow Tracker Pistol

The Nighthawk Revolver

The Dub Shotgun

Storm Scout Rifle

How to get the Boom Sniper Rifle

While we’ve already explained how to get the Shadow Tracker pistol, but the Boom Sniper Rifle is definitely one of the more exciting additions to Fortnite in Season 5.

Here’s where you can find it — and what it will cost you: Head to the Northernmost side of the map, towards Craggy Cliffs. Rather than going into Craggy itself, visit the little island slightly west of it, as indicated in the diagram above. Find the Splode NPC on the western side of the island. Speak to him, and he will be able to give you the Boom Sniper Rifle for that game — providing you have enough Gold.

How much Gold does it cost?

As with all of the Exotic weapons, the Boom Sniper Rifle will set you back 1,225 Gold. It’s a pretty pricey exchange, but is fairly worthwhile.

This unique new sniper shoots Clingers instead of regular sniper bullets (though it does take Sniper ammo), doing 10 damage on contact followed by another 60 when the Clinger explodes — though it does 25 damage on contact if you manage to hit a headshot!

This is perfect if you’ve got an AR to boot, or another teammate is laying fire into your opponents, spreading out the damage a little better but also helping to take down their builds in the process.

So that’s how you get the Boom Sniper Rifle. You might want to start saving up your Gold if you want to pick this up in a match, or hope that you stumble on and eliminate an enemy wielding it.