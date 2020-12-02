Vaulted & unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 5

A number of weapons and items have been either vaulted or unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, including some fan favorites and old classics.

Fortnite Season 5 officially dropped on Wednesday, December 2, bringing a number of major changes with it. As specified in the new update’s patch notes, the game is going to look pretty different going forward.

Some big map changes hint toward a slow revert back to the old map, with the likes of Flush Factory and Dusty Depot starting to come back, which is more than enough reason to get excited.

And, although new weapons such as the Dragon Shotgun have arrived, one thing all players will be looking for is the old items that have returned from the vault, and those which have been placed back in it.

Vaulted weapons

Vaulted weapons are those that have been stashed away, unplayable in the game, that might one day return to the game.

Here’s what we know has been vaulted:

Revolver

Fire Trap

Scoped Assault Rifle

Epic/Legendary Pump Shotgun

Legendary Combat Shotgun

Scar assault rifle

Epic/Legendary Tac SMG

Unvaulted weapons

Of course, with some weapons leaving the game, some are making their grand return. Here’s what:

Charge Shotgun

Double Barrel Shotgun

P90

SMG

Storm Scout Rifle

Tactical Shotgun

Balloons

So, that’s everything that’s been vaulted or unvaulted according to the patch notes for Fortnite Season 5, and there’s definitely some there that we’re going to miss, such as the Scar assault rifles and Pump shotguns, but the Tactical Shotgun and P90 making a return could make up for that and keep the weapons feeling fresh and fun.

With a number of big streamers starting to switch back to Fortnite, it looks like Season 5 could be one of the biggest yet — so have fun destroying those new and returning players!