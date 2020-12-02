Logo
Fortnite

Vaulted & unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 2/Dec/2020 10:05

by Jacob Hale
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

A number of weapons and items have been either vaulted or unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, including some fan favorites and old classics. 

Fortnite Season 5 officially dropped on Wednesday, December 2, bringing a number of major changes with it. As specified in the new update’s patch notes, the game is going to look pretty different going forward.

Some big map changes hint toward a slow revert back to the old map, with the likes of Flush Factory and Dusty Depot starting to come back, which is more than enough reason to get excited.

And, although new weapons such as the Dragon Shotgun have arrived, one thing all players will be looking for is the old items that have returned from the vault, and those which have been placed back in it.

Fortnite Season 5 zero point battle pass
Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is named Zero Point — and brings some fun changes to the game.

Vaulted weapons

Vaulted weapons are those that have been stashed away, unplayable in the game, that might one day return to the game.

Here’s what we know has been vaulted:

  • Revolver
  • Fire Trap
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Epic/Legendary Pump Shotgun
  • Legendary Combat Shotgun
  • Scar assault rifle
  • Epic/Legendary Tac SMG

Unvaulted weapons

Of course, with some weapons leaving the game, some are making their grand return. Here’s what:

  • Charge Shotgun
  • Double Barrel Shotgun
  • P90
  • SMG
  • Storm Scout Rifle
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Balloons

So, that’s everything that’s been vaulted or unvaulted according to the patch notes for Fortnite Season 5, and there’s definitely some there that we’re going to miss, such as the Scar assault rifles and Pump shotguns, but the Tactical Shotgun and P90 making a return could make up for that and keep the weapons feeling fresh and fun.

With a number of big streamers starting to switch back to Fortnite, it looks like Season 5 could be one of the biggest yet — so have fun destroying those new and returning players!

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.