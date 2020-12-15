Fortnite skins leaked for Black Panther, Captain Marvel & Green Arrow

Marvel superhero Black Panther is finally coming to Fortnite Season 5, and it looks like he’s bringing Captain Marvel onto the battlefield too.

Season 4 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale game focused on the world of Marvel, introducing a series of skins based on some of the franchise’s biggest names including Storm, Wolverine, and Iron Man, as well as an epic finale battle against Galactus.

But one iconic superhero was strangely missing: Black Panther. Fortunately, the wait for the Wakandan King to arrive on The Island is almost over, as trusted Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared the first look at an upcoming skin based on the character.

Black Panther Fortnite skin leaked

Yes, it seems as though the new Winter-themed update (patch v15.10) will be bringing us even more Marvel skins, kicking things off with Black Panther.

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals major aim assist changes coming soon

There’s no release date yet, unfortunately, but fans don’t usually have to wait too long for skins after they get leaked online.

The potential for a Black Panther skin was actually first teased in September 2020.

Some fans have speculated that the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel movies, might have led to the skin being pushed back out of respect.

Captain Marvel’s Fortnite skin

There’s even more good news for Marvel fans, as Black Panther isn’t the only superhero skin we’ve got to look forward to. It’s been leaked that a Captain Marvel skin will be arriving at some point in Season 5.

However, if you’re more of a DC fan, you’ll be glad to know that there’s also a Green Arrow skin on the way.

The skin appears to be based on Stephen Amell’s portrayal of the superhero in The CW series. It will come with an arrow holster back bling, and a pickaxe that’s basically a giant green boxing glove on a stick.

It’s been reported by some players that the Green Arrow skin could actually be the next Fortnite Crew reward, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Epic before we know for sure.

Green Arrow Fortnite skin leaked

Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Green Arrow will join the recently-released Kratos and Master Chief skins; together, they kicked off the new Gaming Legends series of cosmetics, with more iconic crossovers expected in the near future.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 leaks, guides and news make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.