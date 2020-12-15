Logo
Fortnite skins leaked for Black Panther, Captain Marvel & Green Arrow

Published: 15/Dec/2020 16:27

by Daniel Megarry
DC / Marvel / Epic Games

Marvel superhero Black Panther is finally coming to Fortnite Season 5, and it looks like he’s bringing Captain Marvel onto the battlefield too.

Season 4 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale game focused on the world of Marvel, introducing a series of skins based on some of the franchise’s biggest names including Storm, Wolverine, and Iron Man, as well as an epic finale battle against Galactus.

But one iconic superhero was strangely missing: Black Panther. Fortunately, the wait for the Wakandan King to arrive on The Island is almost over, as trusted Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared the first look at an upcoming skin based on the character.

Black Panther Fortnite skin leaked

Yes, it seems as though the new Winter-themed update (patch v15.10) will be bringing us even more Marvel skins, kicking things off with Black Panther.

There’s no release date yet, unfortunately, but fans don’t usually have to wait too long for skins after they get leaked online.

The potential for a Black Panther skin was actually first teased in September 2020.

Some fans have speculated that the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel movies, might have led to the skin being pushed back out of respect.

 Captain Marvel’s Fortnite skin

There’s even more good news for Marvel fans, as Black Panther isn’t the only superhero skin we’ve got to look forward to. It’s been leaked that a Captain Marvel skin will be arriving at some point in Season 5.

However, if you’re more of a DC fan, you’ll be glad to know that there’s also a Green Arrow skin on the way.

The skin appears to be based on Stephen Amell’s portrayal of the superhero in The CW series. It will come with an arrow holster back bling, and a pickaxe that’s basically a giant green boxing glove on a stick.

It’s been reported by some players that the Green Arrow skin could actually be the next Fortnite Crew reward, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Epic before we know for sure.

Green Arrow Fortnite skin leaked

Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Green Arrow will join the recently-released Kratos and Master Chief skins; together, they kicked off the new Gaming Legends series of cosmetics, with more iconic crossovers expected in the near future.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 leaks, guides and news make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.

How to get The Big Chill exotic launcher in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:56

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Big Chill weapon
Epic Games

Fortnite has introduced a new Exotic weapon, the icy Big Chill grenade launcher. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

On December 15, Epic Games released the first update (patch v15.10) for Season 5 of their hit battle royale. It added new NPCs to the map, offered free winter-themed skins for players to wear, and even introduced a couple of big weapons.

Alongside the Dragon’s Breath Sniper which can be bought from Blaze, one of the most intriguing new additions is The Big Chill grenade launcher, a newcomer to the recently-launched Exotic weapons class.

It’s a powerful weapon that lobs chiller grenades at your enemies, dealing a solid 83 damage for each hit. But how do you get the new weapon? Well, it comes courtesy of a brand new NPC called Snowmando.

The Big Chill location in Fortnite

Fortnite Big Chill exotic weapon map
Epic Games
The Big Chill is located on the mountains at the southeast of the map.

If you want to try out The Big Chill for yourself – and why wouldn’t you? – you’ll need to head to the snow-covered mountain area located at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner. You can see it marked on the map above.

Once you arrive, keep an eye out for a bright orange Snow Cones van (it’s hard to miss). Here, you’ll find a winter-themed NPC called Snowmando, who will sell you the new weapon for a hefty price tag.

How to get The Big Chill

If you want to get your hands on The Big Chill, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to the mountains at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Snowmando (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select The Big Chill option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.

This location is already proving popular among Fortnite players, so you might want to land slightly outside of the area and stock up on a couple of weapons before approaching. Either that, or get in and out fast.

Fortnite Big Chill exotic weapon location
Epic Games
The Big Chill will set you back a massive 1455 Gold Bars.

How much is The Big Chill?

Unfortunately, you won’t find The Big Chill lying around or in random chests. You’ll need to purchase it, and the bad news is that it’s the most expensive Exotic weapon that’s been introduced in Fortnite Season 5.

If you want to get your hands on the new grenade launcher, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got 1,455 Gold Bars lying around. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so we’ve put together a handy guide for making money if you’re short.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold Bars.