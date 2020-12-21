Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite leak reveals new car with mounted gun coming soon

Published: 21/Dec/2020 10:34

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite skins shooting out of cars
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that a car with a mounted turret, similar to the Warthog from Halo, is in the works and could soon be coming to Epic Games’ battle royale.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, Epic Games have experimented with a whole range of different things – be it new weapon types, movement mechanics, and even evolving points of interest. 

The battle royale developers have also toyed with vehicles, too as we’ve seen things like the Quadcrasher, Golf Cart, Driftboard, and those dastardly X-Wing fighter planes as well. 

For the most part, the vehicles have only served as a way to get you around the map, with only a handful having weapons attached. However, Epic Games are apparently ramping things up with an all-new vehicle that is in the works. 

Winter airplanes in fortnite
Epic Games
The controversial X-Wing planes are back in Fortnite.

On December 18, reliable Fortnite dataminer VastBlast posted that Epic had begun work on a vehicle with a mounted turret/gun and that they’d left some clues in the in-game files.

“Epic is working on a car with a mounted turret/gun,” the leaker posted. “Some values I found: “AFortDagwoodVehicle:ApplyVehicleModMountedGun”. “MountedGunData”. This may or may not have something to do with the upcoming creative mods.”

Sadly, there is nothing else aside from those pieces – so, don’t expect any early looks at the vehicle in the files just yet as Epic might have a ways to go with the development of the vehicle. 

Despite that, a vehicle with a mounted turret might have fans thinking about seeing Halo’s Warthog in-game – especially as Epic have already added a Master Chief skin, Halo-related cosmetics, and a Blood Gulch-themed Capture the Flag LTM. 

That could very well be a possibility moving forward, however, Epic hasn’t teased any further Halo-related crossovers just yet, so this vehicle could be a wild creation of their own. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Fortnite

Exclusive: Guild Esports expand Fortnite roster with rising star Hen

Published: 21/Dec/2020 12:00 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 12:14

by Connor Bennett
Hen and the Guild Esports logo
YouTube: Become Legends/Guild Esports/ESL

Share

Guild Esports

Guild Esports, the esports organization that has David Beckham as a co-owner, is entering the Fortnite scene with the signing of 15-year-old star Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Even though it might have slipped a touch in terms of popularity, players still flock to Fortnite – both in terms of playing casually and trying to make the jump to playing professionally.

Those that impress can find themselves on the radar of esports organizations across the globe – especially if they can build a nice following on social media while also picking up tournament wins in-game. 

In the case of Guild, they’ve already signed Nikolaj ‘Flikk’ Andreas Frøslev whose had success in different Cash Cups and FNCS events, but they’re also expanding their roster with the addition of Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

The 15-year-old star, who has previously played under the Become Legends banner, has managed to claim glory in a handful of different Cash Cups while also going close in Fortnite Championship Series play too. 

The Lithuanian-born player has quickly cemented himself as a rising star in the UK and European scenes, amassing big followings on both Twitter and Twitch. 

“I’m really excited to work with Guild, with players I have been following before I started in my professional career,” Hen said. “It’s been great to meet a team with the same determination that I feel, and I can’t wait to show off my skills and compete as a member of Guild.”

As for why Guild sprung to sign Hen, Grant Rousseau, Guild’s Director of Esports said: “To compete in the Pro Fortnite scene, you need top talent and an endless amount of skill. With the addition of Hen to our roster, we have made another bold move in the creation of a truly impressive team. We are eager to put our growing team to the test.”

Guild’s expansion in Fortnite shows that they’re not heading for the exit on the battle royale anytime soon. As for their next move, it’s been stated that they want a CS:GO team, but we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.