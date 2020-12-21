Fortnite leak reveals new car with mounted gun coming soon

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that a car with a mounted turret, similar to the Warthog from Halo, is in the works and could soon be coming to Epic Games’ battle royale.

As the Fortnite seasons have unfolded, Epic Games have experimented with a whole range of different things – be it new weapon types, movement mechanics, and even evolving points of interest.

The battle royale developers have also toyed with vehicles, too as we’ve seen things like the Quadcrasher, Golf Cart, Driftboard, and those dastardly X-Wing fighter planes as well.

For the most part, the vehicles have only served as a way to get you around the map, with only a handful having weapons attached. However, Epic Games are apparently ramping things up with an all-new vehicle that is in the works.

On December 18, reliable Fortnite dataminer VastBlast posted that Epic had begun work on a vehicle with a mounted turret/gun and that they’d left some clues in the in-game files.

“Epic is working on a car with a mounted turret/gun,” the leaker posted. “Some values I found: “AFortDagwoodVehicle:ApplyVehicleModMountedGun”. “MountedGunData”. This may or may not have something to do with the upcoming creative mods.”

Sadly, there is nothing else aside from those pieces – so, don’t expect any early looks at the vehicle in the files just yet as Epic might have a ways to go with the development of the vehicle.

Epic is working on a car with a mounted turret/gun. Some values I found: • "AFortDagwoodVehicle:ApplyVehicleModMountedGun"

• "MountedGunData" This may or may not have something to do with the upcoming creative mods. — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) December 18, 2020

Despite that, a vehicle with a mounted turret might have fans thinking about seeing Halo’s Warthog in-game – especially as Epic have already added a Master Chief skin, Halo-related cosmetics, and a Blood Gulch-themed Capture the Flag LTM.

That could very well be a possibility moving forward, however, Epic hasn’t teased any further Halo-related crossovers just yet, so this vehicle could be a wild creation of their own. We’ll just have to wait and see.