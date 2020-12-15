How to get The Big Chill exotic launcher in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a new Exotic weapon, the icy Big Chill grenade launcher. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

On December 15, Epic Games released the first update (patch v15.10) for Season 5 of their hit battle royale. It added new NPCs to the map, offered free winter-themed skins for players to wear, and even introduced a couple of big weapons.

Alongside the Dragon’s Breath Sniper which can be bought from Blaze, one of the most intriguing new additions is The Big Chill grenade launcher, a newcomer to the recently-launched Exotic weapons class.

It’s a powerful weapon that lobs chiller grenades at your enemies, dealing a solid 83 damage for each hit. But how do you get the new weapon? Well, it comes courtesy of a brand new NPC called Snowmando.

The Big Chill location in Fortnite

If you want to try out The Big Chill for yourself – and why wouldn’t you? – you’ll need to head to the snow-covered mountain area located at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner. You can see it marked on the map above.

Once you arrive, keep an eye out for a bright orange Snow Cones van (it’s hard to miss). Here, you’ll find a winter-themed NPC called Snowmando, who will sell you the new weapon for a hefty price tag.

How to get The Big Chill

If you want to get your hands on The Big Chill, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Head to the mountains at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner. Once you’re there, locate Snowmando (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head). Speak to them and select The Big Chill option. Click again to confirm the purchase.

This location is already proving popular among Fortnite players, so you might want to land slightly outside of the area and stock up on a couple of weapons before approaching. Either that, or get in and out fast.

How much is The Big Chill?

Unfortunately, you won’t find The Big Chill lying around or in random chests. You’ll need to purchase it, and the bad news is that it’s the most expensive Exotic weapon that’s been introduced in Fortnite Season 5.

Read More: How to get Fortnite Reboot a Friend free skins and rewards

If you want to get your hands on the new grenade launcher, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got 1,455 Gold Bars lying around. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so we’ve put together a handy guide for making money if you’re short.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold Bars.