Logo
Fortnite

How to get The Big Chill exotic launcher in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:56

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Big Chill weapon
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a new Exotic weapon, the icy Big Chill grenade launcher. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

On December 15, Epic Games released the first update (patch v15.10) for Season 5 of their hit battle royale. It added new NPCs to the map, offered free winter-themed skins for players to wear, and even introduced a couple of big weapons.

Alongside the Dragon’s Breath Sniper which can be bought from Blaze, one of the most intriguing new additions is The Big Chill grenade launcher, a newcomer to the recently-launched Exotic weapons class.

It’s a powerful weapon that lobs chiller grenades at your enemies, dealing a solid 83 damage for each hit. But how do you get the new weapon? Well, it comes courtesy of a brand new NPC called Snowmando.

The Big Chill location in Fortnite

Fortnite Big Chill exotic weapon map
Epic Games
The Big Chill is located on the mountains at the southeast of the map.

If you want to try out The Big Chill for yourself – and why wouldn’t you? – you’ll need to head to the snow-covered mountain area located at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner. You can see it marked on the map above.

Once you arrive, keep an eye out for a bright orange Snow Cones van (it’s hard to miss). Here, you’ll find a winter-themed NPC called Snowmando, who will sell you the new weapon for a hefty price tag.

How to get The Big Chill

If you want to get your hands on The Big Chill, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to the mountains at the southeast of the map, near Catty Corner.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Snowmando (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select The Big Chill option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.

This location is already proving popular among Fortnite players, so you might want to land slightly outside of the area and stock up on a couple of weapons before approaching. Either that, or get in and out fast.

Fortnite Big Chill exotic weapon location
Epic Games
The Big Chill will set you back a massive 1455 Gold Bars.

How much is The Big Chill?

Unfortunately, you won’t find The Big Chill lying around or in random chests. You’ll need to purchase it, and the bad news is that it’s the most expensive Exotic weapon that’s been introduced in Fortnite Season 5.

If you want to get your hands on the new grenade launcher, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got 1,455 Gold Bars lying around. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so we’ve put together a handy guide for making money if you’re short.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold Bars.

Fortnite

How to get exotic Dragon’s Breath Sniper in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:52

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Dragons Breath Sniper
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a new exotic weapon, the fiery Dragon’s Breath Sniper. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

On December 15, Epic Games released the first update (patch v15.10) for Season 5 of their hit battle royale Fortnite. It added new NPCs to the map, offered free winter-themed skins for players to wear, and even introduced a couple of big new weapons.

The most exciting addition is probably the Dragon’s Breath Sniper, a newcomer to the recently-launched Exotic weapons class. It joins the Storm Scout Rifle, the Nighthawk, the Shadow Trackers, the Boom Sniper Rifle, and the Dub.

Similar to the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, this new sniper rifle will not only deal plenty of damage to your enemies, but also potentially set them on fire, making it a very deadly addition to your arsenal.

Dragon’s Breath Sniper locations in Fortnite

fortnite blaze map locations
Epic Games
The Dragon’s Breath Sniper can be purchased at one of two locations on the map.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Dragon’s Breath Sniper by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Blaze.

Unfortunately, Blaze has two possible spawn locations, so you’re going to have to take your chances. They will either appear at Pristine Point, which is at the top of the map between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, or at Timber Tent, which is south of Sweaty Sands.

If you want to get your hands on the new weapon, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to either Pristine Point or Timber Tent on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Blaze (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select the Dragon’s Breath Sniper option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
Fortnite Dragons Breath Sniper Location
Epic Games
Blaze can either be found at Timber Tent or Pristine Point.

How much is the Dragon’s Breath Sniper?

Like all the other Exotic-class weapons in Fortnite Season 5, the Dragon’s Breath Sniper doesn’t come for free, and you can’t simply stumble across it by searching in random chests.

If you want to get your hands on the new gun, you’ll need to make sure you’re loaded with 1,213 Gold Bars. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so check out our guide for making money if you’re short.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold Bars.