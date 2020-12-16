Fortnite ‘Operation Snowdown’ leaked challenges and rewards

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2020 event, otherwise known as Operation Snowdown, is about to begin and we’ve got all the info on the upcoming challenges, how you can complete them, and what rewards they’ll bring.

In the v15.50 update, Epic began prepping the battle royale for Winterfest, which included adding challenges that should become available in the next few days as things get underway.

There aren’t any cosmetic rewards tied to specific challenges yet, but there are a few skins and some XP available as rewards from what we’ve seen. First, though, let’s take a look at the requirements themselves.

Thanks to Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, we’ve been able to take a look at what we’ll need to get done this holiday season. While the files are in the game, there’s no telling exactly when they’ll go live, but it should be within the next few days.

Below are all of the challenges that you’ll need to complete for the Operation Snowdown missions:

Complete Epic Quests (73)

Visit different Snowmando outposts (1)

Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle (100)

Complete Operation Snowdown Quests (9/12)

Dance at Different Holiday trees (5)

Search chests at Snowmando outposts (5)

Place Top 10 with friends in Squads (3)

Destroy Nutcracker statues (5)

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings

Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings (10)

Collect Gold Bars (100)

Catch a Snowy Flopper

Revive a player in different matches (3)

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in different matches (3)

Play duos/squads with friends (5)

stoke a campfire (2)

Deal damage at Snowmando outposts (25)

Use Chiller Launcher to apply icy feet to opponents (10)

Like we mentioned earlier, we could see more cosmetic rewards attached to these challenges when they do officially come out, but for now, the only ones listed are XP rewards.

Snowmando will be awarded once you complete nine challenges, and the Frost Squad skin, which will probably still be popular once the event ends, is what you get for finishing 12.

If the list above is to be believed, then there are 16 total challenges available. This means that if you want both skins, you’ll be able to choose the 12 that you think are easiest. It might not be as nice as the no-strings-attached skin we got in 2019, but we’ll take free skins no matter how they come.

It should be noted that these are still technically leaks, so they’re still subject to change until the event does go live, so be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the info when things finally do get underway.