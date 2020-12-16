Logo
Fortnite ‘Operation Snowdown’ leaked challenges and rewards

Published: 16/Dec/2020 1:20

by Bill Cooney
Fortnite’s Winterfest 2020 event, otherwise known as Operation Snowdown, is about to begin and we’ve got all the info on the upcoming challenges, how you can complete them, and what rewards they’ll bring.

In the v15.50 update, Epic began prepping the battle royale for Winterfest, which included adding challenges that should become available in the next few days as things get underway.

There aren’t any cosmetic rewards tied to specific challenges yet, but there are a few skins and some XP available as rewards from what we’ve seen. First, though, let’s take a look at the requirements themselves.

Winterfest 2020
Winterfest is Fortnite’s annual holiday celebration.

Thanks to Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, we’ve been able to take a look at what we’ll need to get done this holiday season. While the files are in the game, there’s no telling exactly when they’ll go live, but it should be within the next few days.

Below are all of the challenges that you’ll need to complete for the Operation Snowdown missions:

  • Complete Epic Quests (73)
  • Visit different Snowmando outposts (1)
  • Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle (100)
  • Complete Operation Snowdown Quests (9/12)
  • Dance at Different Holiday trees (5)
  • Search chests at Snowmando outposts (5)
  • Place Top 10 with friends in Squads (3)
  • Destroy Nutcracker statues (5)
  • Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings
  • Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings (10)
  • Collect Gold Bars (100)
  • Catch a Snowy Flopper
  • Revive a player in different matches (3)
  • Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in different matches (3)
  • Play duos/squads with friends (5)
  • stoke a campfire (2)
  • Deal damage at Snowmando outposts (25)
  • Use Chiller Launcher to apply icy feet to opponents (10)
The Snowmando outfit will be rewarded for completing 9 challenges.

Like we mentioned earlier, we could see more cosmetic rewards attached to these challenges when they do officially come out, but for now, the only ones listed are XP rewards.

Snowmando will be awarded once you complete nine challenges, and the Frost Squad skin, which will probably still be popular once the event ends, is what you get for finishing 12.

Winterfest 2020 challenge rewardsThe two skins that are available for completing Winterfest 2020 challenges.

If the list above is to be believed, then there are 16 total challenges available. This means that if you want both skins, you’ll be able to choose the 12 that you think are easiest. It might not be as nice as the no-strings-attached skin we got in 2019, but we’ll take free skins no matter how they come.

It should be noted that these are still technically leaks, so they’re still subject to change until the event does go live, so be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the info when things finally do get underway.

Fortnite skins leaked for Black Panther, Captain Marvel & Green Arrow

Published: 15/Dec/2020 16:27

by Daniel Megarry
Marvel superhero Black Panther is finally coming to Fortnite Season 5, and it looks like he’s bringing Captain Marvel onto the battlefield too.

Season 4 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale game focused on the world of Marvel, introducing a series of skins based on some of the franchise’s biggest names including Storm, Wolverine, and Iron Man, as well as an epic finale battle against Galactus.

But one iconic superhero was strangely missing: Black Panther. Fortunately, the wait for the Wakandan King to arrive on The Island is almost over, as trusted Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has shared the first look at an upcoming skin based on the character.

Black Panther Fortnite skin leaked

Yes, it seems as though the new Winter-themed update (patch v15.10) will be bringing us even more Marvel skins, kicking things off with Black Panther.

There’s no release date yet, unfortunately, but fans don’t usually have to wait too long for skins after they get leaked online.

The potential for a Black Panther skin was actually first teased in September 2020.

Some fans have speculated that the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the Marvel movies, might have led to the skin being pushed back out of respect.

 Captain Marvel’s Fortnite skin

There’s even more good news for Marvel fans, as Black Panther isn’t the only superhero skin we’ve got to look forward to. It’s been leaked that a Captain Marvel skin will be arriving at some point in Season 5.

However, if you’re more of a DC fan, you’ll be glad to know that there’s also a Green Arrow skin on the way.

The skin appears to be based on Stephen Amell’s portrayal of the superhero in The CW series. It will come with an arrow holster back bling, and a pickaxe that’s basically a giant green boxing glove on a stick.

It’s been reported by some players that the Green Arrow skin could actually be the next Fortnite Crew reward, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Epic before we know for sure.

Green Arrow Fortnite skin leaked

Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Green Arrow will join the recently-released Kratos and Master Chief skins; together, they kicked off the new Gaming Legends series of cosmetics, with more iconic crossovers expected in the near future.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 leaks, guides and news make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.