How to get free Bird Call emote in Fortnite

Epic Games is offering Fortnite players a free emote for a limited time, and it will allow you to call on your squad with a Bird Call.

Pairing nicely with the Birds of a Feather skins, both new and old, this emote has you clap your hands together, bring them to your mouth, and blow out the sounds of a bird.

Everyone loves free skins and other cosmetics, but despite it being considered an earnable item, there’s a catch. We’ll explain how you can get the Bird Call emote in Fortnite before your chance is up.

How to receive Bird Call emote

From October 2 to November 1, Fortnite players can earn the Bird Call emote for free with any purchase of V-Bucks. So although it’s not technically free, it’s considered a bonus digital item to go along with your V-Bucks purchase.

Epic Games

Whether you buy V-Bucks in-game or through the Fortnite Web Shop, as soon as you receive this currency, you’ll also be notified that the Bird Call emote is in your Locker.

This not only works when buying this currency through the game itself, but anytime you redeem V-Bucks codes during October you’ll get the Bird Call emote. Meaning, that if you received a V-Bucks card with a code as a gift, that will count.

Here are all the start and end times for your specific region:

Pacific Time: October 1 at 5 PM – October 31 at 5 PM

October 1 at 5 PM – October 31 at 5 PM Eastern Time : October 1 at 8 PM – October 31 at 8 PM

: October 1 at 8 PM – October 31 at 8 PM Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): October 2 at 12 AM – November 1 at 12 AM

October 2 at 12 AM – November 1 at 12 AM British Summer Time: October 2 at 1 AM – November 1 at 1 AM

October 2 at 1 AM – November 1 at 1 AM Central European Time: October 2 at 2 AM – November 1 at 2 AM

October 2 at 2 AM – November 1 at 2 AM Japan Standard Time: October 2 at 9 AM – November 1 at 9 AM

October 2 at 9 AM – November 1 at 9 AM Australian Eastern Time: October 2 at 10 AM – November 1 at 10 AM

October 2 at 10 AM – November 1 at 10 AM New Zealand Daylight Time: October 2 at 12 PM – November 1 at 12 PM

If you end up missing the time frame for earning this emote, don’t worry too much about it. It may become purchasable in the Fortnite shop at a later time.

In the meantime, why don’t you use the newly purchased V-Bucks to get the new Incredibles skins?