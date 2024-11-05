How to get Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded skin in Fortnite

How to get Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded skin in Fortniteepic games
Eminem is back in Fortnite with a brand-new Rap Boy Reloaded skin and here’s how you can get it in Chapter 2 Remix.
After taking the stage during The Big Bang event last year, Eminem has returned to Fortnite. This time, however, the rapper is bringing an all-new POI, minigun, and a Rap Boy Reloaded skin, adding to the list of his existing cosmetics.
Considering how Chapter 2 Remix features various music artists, such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD, it’s only expected that Eminem would once again join the Battle Royale island.
If you’d like to add his new Rap Boy Reloaded skin to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about it, including its release date, items, and more.
Fortnite Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded skin release date
The Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded skin will be coming to Fortnite on November 7, 2024. Fortnite’s official blog post stated that the outfit will be available in Week 2, which begins on this date.
With his new Spaghetti Grotto location and Mythic RG minigun dropping to the island on this date, it’s very likely that the skin will be available on the Item Shop at the same time.
How to get the Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded skin
You can get the Eminem Rap Boy Reloaded skin by purchasing it for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. This individual skin purchase will already include his Evil Twin Tanks back bling.
If you want more of his cosmetics, however, you can also opt to buy the whole bundle for 2,400 V-Bucks, which lets you get these items below:
- Rap Boy Reloaded Outfit (1,500 V-Bucks)
- Evil Twin Tanks back bling (included with the outfit)
- Chainsword Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)
- Lil’ Shady Mobile Emote (800 V-Bucks)
These cosmetics and prices are based on leaks for now, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated once the full bundle is out in the game.
That sums up everything you need to know about how to get Eminem’s latest skin in Chapter 2 Remix. While you’re here, don’t miss out on some free skins you can get while they’re still around, and everything is included in the Snoop Dogg Music Pass.