How to get Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon in Fortnite - Dexerto

How to get Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon in Fortnite

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:22

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite has introduced another exotic weapon to The Island with its latest v15.30 update, and this time it’s the explosive Burst Quad Launcher that’s getting the spotlight.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale introduced a bunch of new features like Mandalorian bounties and sand tunneling, but one of the most exciting was the arrival of a new class of weapons known as exotic weapons.

Unlike most other weapons in the game, exotic weapons can only be acquired by purchasing them from specific NPCs dotted around The Island, and players will need to save up enough Gold Bars to afford them.

If you want to get your hands on the new Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon, we’ve got the instructions you need to follow right here.

Burst Quad Launcher location in Fortnite

The Burst Quad Launcher can be purchased at one of two locations.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Hop Rock Dualies and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Burst Quad Launcher by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Fishstick.

Unfortunately, Fishstick can spawn at two separate locations on the Season 5 map, so you’ll need to take your chances. He can either appear wandering around Coral Castle or at the restaurant in Craggy Cliffs.

If you want to get your hands on the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to either Coral Castle or the restaurant at Craggy Cliffs on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Fishstick (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select the Burst Quad Launcher option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
You can purchase the Burst Quad Launcher from Fishstick.

How much does the Burst Quad Launcher cost?

If you want to get hold of the new gun, you’ll need to come prepared with 600 Gold Bars. If you’re struggling to make enough to purchase exotic weapons, check out our handy guide for making money in Fortnite.

The Burst Quad Launcher shoots two rockets every time you fire, and each rocket deals 42 damage to your opponents. It has a magazine size of 4, and a pretty extensive reload time of 5.4 seconds, so you’ll need to find cover if you’re reloading.

If you want to get your hands on any of the other Exotic-class weapons like the Boom Sniper Rifle or the Shadow Tracker Pistol, check out our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.30 update

Published: 2/Feb/2021 10:13

by Alex Garton
Fortnite’s 15.30 patch update has been added to the game and as usual, dataminers have begun to search through the game files to reveal any new content we can expect to get our hands-on.

The Fortnite v15.30 update has added a whole host of new content to the battle royale – including new exotic weapons, a Mandalorian-themed limited-time mode, and a load of new challenges.

On top of all that, dataminers and leakers have been able to get their hands on new cosmetics that Epic Games have got lined up to hit the item store in the near future.

The majority of the new skins and items are themed around Valentine’s day, so expect a lot of pink and red in this patch.

Leaked skins from v15.30

These skin leaks come courtesy of reliable dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR. Now, without further ado, there’s plenty of skins and cosmetics to get through so let’s take a look:

Cuddle King skin

If you’re a fan of pink, then this week’s cosmetics are going to be a must-buy.

Lovely skin

Leaked skin bundles

There are two new creator bundles to look forward to this week, they come courtesy of leaker Lucas7yoshi.

Loeya and SquatingDog

Leaked cosmetics

v15.30 is bringing plenty of new cosmetics for players to check out, including new wraps, sprays, and two incredible gliders.

New Emotes

Epic has decided to add some Valentine’s Day-themed emotes to the game.

The v15.30 update certainly shows how close we are to Valentine’s Day with all of the loved-themed cosmetics, which has become a staple of Fortnite updates as we get into February.

Of course, some of these items may not appear in the Item Store anytime soon. Epic does like to add cosmetics and then wait a little while before releasing them.

If any more leaks surface from this update, we’ll update this article accordingly.