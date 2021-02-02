How to get Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon in Fortnite - Dexerto

Fortnite has introduced another exotic weapon to The Island with its latest v15.30 update, and this time it’s the explosive Burst Quad Launcher that’s getting the spotlight.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale introduced a bunch of new features like Mandalorian bounties and sand tunneling, but one of the most exciting was the arrival of a new class of weapons known as exotic weapons.

Unlike most other weapons in the game, exotic weapons can only be acquired by purchasing them from specific NPCs dotted around The Island, and players will need to save up enough Gold Bars to afford them.

If you want to get your hands on the new Burst Quad Launcher exotic weapon, we’ve got the instructions you need to follow right here.

Burst Quad Launcher location in Fortnite

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Hop Rock Dualies and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Burst Quad Launcher by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Fishstick.

Unfortunately, Fishstick can spawn at two separate locations on the Season 5 map, so you’ll need to take your chances. He can either appear wandering around Coral Castle or at the restaurant in Craggy Cliffs.

If you want to get your hands on the Burst Quad Launcher in Fortnite, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Head to either Coral Castle or the restaurant at Craggy Cliffs on the map. Once you’re there, locate Fishstick (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head). Speak to them and select the Burst Quad Launcher option. Click again to confirm the purchase.

How much does the Burst Quad Launcher cost?

If you want to get hold of the new gun, you’ll need to come prepared with 600 Gold Bars. If you’re struggling to make enough to purchase exotic weapons, check out our handy guide for making money in Fortnite.

Read More: 7 tips to get better at Fortnite

The Burst Quad Launcher shoots two rockets every time you fire, and each rocket deals 42 damage to your opponents. It has a magazine size of 4, and a pretty extensive reload time of 5.4 seconds, so you’ll need to find cover if you’re reloading.

If you want to get your hands on any of the other Exotic-class weapons like the Boom Sniper Rifle or the Shadow Tracker Pistol, check out our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.