How to get Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon in Fortnite - Dexerto

Fortnite has introduced a new Exotic-class weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies in its v15.20 update. Here’s where you can find it.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale is one of the most exciting in the game’s history, having brought with it a host of additions including a map overhaul, crossovers with The Mandalorian, and a new Gold Bars currency with bounties to complete.

And they’re not finished yet. Following the winter break, a new v15.20 update has gone live in Fortnite. One of the most exciting reveals is the introduction of a new Exotic weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies.

Players will no doubt be excited to try out the new Fortnite addition, so we’ve put together a hand guide to finding it in the game.

Hop Rock Dualies location in Fortnite

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Hop Rock Dualies by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Cole.

Unfortunately, Cole can spawn in one of two locations on the map, so you’re going to have to take your chances. He can either appear at the Shipwreck Cove landmark, which is found at the southeast of the map, at a campsite north of Retail Row.

If you want to get your hands on the Hop Rock Dualies in Fortnite, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Head to either the campsite north of Retail Row or Shipwreck Cove on the map. Once you’re there, locate Cole (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head). Speak to them and select the Hop Rock Dualies option. Click again to confirm the purchase.

How much do the Hop Rock Dualies cost?

If you want to get your hands on the new gun, you’ll need to make sure you’re loaded with 500 Gold Bars. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so check out our guide for making money in Fortnite if you’re short.

The Hop Rock Dualies weapon includes two pistols, making it the perfect choice for gunslingers. They use medium bullets, deal 43 damage to players, and have a magazine size of 18 with a reload time of 2.7 seconds.

If you want to get your hands on any of the other Exotic-class weapons like the Boom Sniper Rifle or the Shadow Tracker Pistol, check out our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.