 How to get Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon in Fortnite - Dexerto
How to get Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon in Fortnite

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:19

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a new Exotic-class weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies in its v15.20 update. Here’s where you can find it.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale is one of the most exciting in the game’s history, having brought with it a host of additions including a map overhaul, crossovers with The Mandalorian, and a new Gold Bars currency with bounties to complete.

And they’re not finished yet. Following the winter break, a new v15.20 update has gone live in Fortnite. One of the most exciting reveals is the introduction of a new Exotic weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies.

Players will no doubt be excited to try out the new Fortnite addition, so we’ve put together a hand guide to finding it in the game.

Hop Rock Dualies location in Fortnite

Fortnite Hop Rock Dualies location map
Epic Games
The Hop Rock Dualies can be purchased at one of two locations on the map.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Hop Rock Dualies by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Cole.

Unfortunately, Cole can spawn in one of two locations on the map, so you’re going to have to take your chances. He can either appear at the Shipwreck Cove landmark, which is found at the southeast of the map, at a campsite north of Retail Row.

If you want to get your hands on the Hop Rock Dualies in Fortnite, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to either the campsite north of Retail Row or Shipwreck Cove on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Cole (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select the Hop Rock Dualies option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
Fortnite Hop Rock Dualies location Cole
Epic Games
You can get the Hop Rock Dualies by speaking to Cole.

How much do the Hop Rock Dualies cost?

If you want to get your hands on the new gun, you’ll need to make sure you’re loaded with 500 Gold Bars. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so check out our guide for making money in Fortnite if you’re short.

The Hop Rock Dualies weapon includes two pistols, making it the perfect choice for gunslingers. They use medium bullets, deal 43 damage to players, and have a magazine size of 18 with a reload time of 2.7 seconds.

If you want to get your hands on any of the other Exotic-class weapons like the Boom Sniper Rifle or the Shadow Tracker Pistol, check out our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.

Where to find Predator’s ship in Fortnite: Location guide

Published: 13/Jan/2021 10:57 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 10:58

by David Purcell
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have dropped the biggest teaser yet that Predator will be the next major crossover character to join the world of Fortnite, and if you’re wondering where the Predator Ship location is, you’ve come to the right place. 

The game’s map is an ever-changing beast, that’s for sure. With almost every passing update there’s big changes to the way it looks, with new points of interest (POIs) being added with each passing season, and sometimes even with weekly patches.

With the v15.20 update came the arrival of an extraterrestrial ship, similar to those Star Wars fans will be familiar with. Only, upon closer inspection, you will see that this is no Star Wars ship at all.

Predator has arrived in the Fortnite world.

Where to find Fortnite Predator Ship

Fortnite predator ship
Epic Games
Here’s how Predator’s ship looks up close and personal in Fortnite.

It’s actually quite easy to find in-game, if you know where to look anyway. Below is an easy step-by-step guide on how to find its location, which is Stealthy Stronghold.

  1. Launch up Fortnite Battle Royale.
  2. Jump from the Battle Bus.
  3. Glide over to the Stealthy Stronghold point of interest.
  4. From there, head into the forest and you should find the ship waiting to be explored.

Fortnite Predator ship location

If you’re having some trouble identifying the exact spot with those instructions, don’t worry.

We’ve highlighted the location on the Fortnite map below, to make things a little easier.

Predator Ship location Fortnite map
Epic Games
Predator’s ship location at Stealthy Stronghold.

Fortnite predator cosmetics

Not only can the character’s ship be found in-game, but there’s also a selection of cosmetics inspired by the movie franchise.

These include a spray and banner, as seen in a post from leaker VastBlast on January 13.

So, there you have it! Now you’re just a few steps away from finding an alien spaceship in the world of Fortnite Battle Royale.

If you’re interested in finding The Mandalorian’s ship as well, or how to defeat the bounty hunter easily, check out our guide. 