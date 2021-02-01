 Fortnite players want Epic to add a "Museum" POI where they can relive past seasons - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite players want Epic to add a “Museum” POI where they can relive past seasons

Published: 1/Feb/2021 6:39 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 6:40

by Brad Norton
Fortnite museum
Epic Games / URIANTHONY

Fortnite players have shared a genius new ‘Museum’ idea to bring all of Epic’s most iconic battle royale items, locations, and experiences all under one roof.

Fortnite has been the hottest battle royale on the market for almost four years now. Throughout its time as one of the most popular titles, the game has changed a great deal and players have experienced all sorts of new content with each season.

From weapons and equipment to entirely new locations and of course, the limited-time events, Epic is always looking to shake things up. But what about players who miss certain periods or veterans that simply want to relive their version of the good old days?

Rather than separating the player base into different modes or scaling the game back in time, Reddit user ‘Agoevan05’ has a simpler idea. ‘The Fortnite Museum’ could be just what the game needs moving forwards.

Fortnite gameplay with a shopping cart
Epic Games
Classic items could be on display for players in the Fortnite Museum

This new Point of Interest in the Party Royale mode could serve as a hub for content through the ages. Whether it’s a weapon from the very first season of Fortnite or a vehicle that we haven’t seen in years, it could all be on display in Fortnite’s very own museum.

Some sections of this location would purely be for soaking up information. You might only be able to look at and read up on certain items. Though there could be other areas that allow for a deeper level of interaction.

One suggestion is to have a functioning cinema that replays events from previous seasons. As most major events only take place once, millions of players miss out on these game-changing experiences. Rather than looking up videos after the fact, this cinema could bring players together to watch the spectacle in-game.

Another feature could be a model of Fortnite’s map. This would let players view long-gone POIs and zoom in for an overview of what made each season special.

Fortnite Travis Scott event
Epic Games
Having a way to relive old events in-game would certainly be a draw.

While it might sound like a gimmick that daily players would rarely visit, a museum would serve as a fantastic way to preserve Fortnite’s history. Taking a trip down memory lane and being able to interact with classic items at any time could just reignite that spark for older players too.

It’s purely an idea for the time being, but there’s no denying this POI would be a perfect fit for Fortnite’s Party Royale

Fortnite

SypherPK explains why Fortnite fans should be excited for leaked “mod” attachments

Published: 1/Feb/2021 3:25

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Weapon Vehicle Mods
Epic Games / Twitter: SypherPK

SypherPK

SypherPK is looking forward to Fortnite’s leaked weapon and vehicle mod attachments, explaining why fans should be excited too and discussing all the possibilities.

In December 2020, a reliable leaker, HYPEX, revealed that Epic Games had been testing out “Weapon Mod Slots.” It was a strong sign that weapon attachments could be added to the game. He doubled down on his claims in January 2021 and provided even more information about them, including the fact that there would be vehicle attachments, too.

It’s hard to tell whether these rumored changes will come in the next chapter or a subsequent season. Either way, it would be an exciting and welcome change that will add more depth and complexity to the game.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is hyped up about the endless possibilities weapon and vehicle mods could bring. He talked about them in a recent video and explained why other Fortnite players should be excited, too. Here’s what he had to say.

SypherPK Fortnite Venom mythic ability trick
SypherPK
SypherPK knows Fortnite like the back of his hand and often discusses the latest leaks and rumors.

“I’m excited [because] currently, vehicles are a little bit underwhelming in Fortnite,” he said. “They do get you from point A to point B. But [many] cars don’t drive too well unless you’re driving on an actual road. The attachments and new tires that you potentially can put on these vehicles might be an interesting way to make the vehicles more powerful and more meaningful.”

“Weapon attachments, like imagine the possibilities,” he added. “You have your core weapon attachments… from different games. Instead of having a silenced SCAR as an item in the game, you might be able to find a silencer and attach it to a weapon. This is just the core, basic mechanic.”

“But we’re talking about Fortnite,” he said. “Fortnite sometimes goes with crazy attachments, and crazy updates, and weapons. Fortnite really likes to push the envelope. So, we might see things [like] fire ammo where you can put fire bullets in a gun, and when you shoot, bullets will light players and buildings on fire.”

“You might be able to find an attachment like a Hop Rock attachment,” he said. “So, maybe exotic weapons will go away, and we might find attachments [that] turn normal weapons into exotic counterparts.

“Maybe you can find an extended magazine for rapid-fire,” he added. “Maybe you can find an attachment that makes your gun shoot a little bit slower but is way more accurate. There are all kinds of different possibilities.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 1:25 and 2:55.

So, there you have it, folks. SypherPK is clearly excited about the rumored vehicle modifications and weapon modifications.

He’s also done a good job of spreading the hype, which is warranted. They would forever change the game as we know it.

Keep in mind, though, that nothing has been confirmed yet. There’s a strong possibility they will be added to the game, but nothing is truly confirmed until it is official.