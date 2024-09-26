Who is Mephisto? Agatha All Along just name-dropped the MCU’s darkest demon

Agatha All Along just referenced one of the most evil characters in Marvel comics lore, but who is Mephisto, and what is his role in the series?

The new Marvel show Agatha All Along has already taken fans on a roller coaster ride as they set to go down the witches’ road with one of the most complex villains in the MCU.

While Episode 1 and Episode 2 introduced us to characters like Joe Locke’s Teen or Aubrey Plaza’s mysterious character, Episode 3 dropped a huge bombshell by referencing Mephisto, one of the strongest demons in Marvel comics.

Article continues after ad

But who is Mephisto, and what kind of role will he play going forward in Agatha All Along’s remaining six episodes? Here’s everything we know.

Who is Mephisto in Marvel’s lore?

Mephisto is considered to be Marvel’s version of the devil who rules over the pocket dimension of Hell.

First introduced in 1968’s Silver Surfer #3, Mephisto went from being a minor inconvenience to one of the Fantastic Four‘s regular villains to an outright threat as he’s battled against characters like Thor, the Avengers, and Daredevil.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of Mephisto’s most notable roles in the Marvel comic lore is his exceptionally close ties to Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Comics

The Marvel devil had a hand in making Wanda’s twin sons, Billy and Tommy, after Wanda manifested their existence using her magic and unknowingly used two pieces of Mephisto’s soul to bring them to life.

Although she didn’t know that Mephisto’s essence was inside the twins, the devil laid in wait and eventually resorbed both Billy and Tommy into himself in order to gain more power, as the twins were also infected with traces of their mother’s powerful chaos magic.

Article continues after ad

This led to Wanda going a bit insane, as the revelation that her twins were both born of and then killed by the devil took a toll on her psyche.

Eventually, the twins were reborn as Speedster and Wiccan, but their ties to Mephisto continued to overshadow their existence in the comics.

Article continues after ad

Because of their unwitting relationship, many WandaVision fans thought the devil would make some sort of appearance in the mini series, since Wanda’s twins played a big role in the second half of the season.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, everyone’s Mephisto theories fell flat… but it seems like Agatha All Along is ready to bring the devil to Earth for real this time.

Could Mephisto be Agatha All Along’s twist villain?

In Episode 3, Jennifer Kale tells Teen that Agatha’s long lost son could be an agent of Mephisto, so there’s a chance the devil will be the twist villain in Agatha All Along.

At this time, no one knows anything about Agatha’s mysterious son Nicholas Scratch, except the fact he’s not around anymore.

Article continues after ad

As Teen is currently under the influence of a spell that keeps him from unveiling his true identity to both the audience and the in-universe cast, there’s a chance he may be Nicholas in disguise.

Article continues after ad

Marvel/Disney

When Jennifer mentions the fact that Agatha’s son could be working with Mephisto in Agatha All Along Episode 3, Teen looks a bit taken a back. This could be seen as him being shocked that Agatha’s child would choose to work with the devil, or as an admission of guilt, because he’s really Nicholas and currently has a deal with Mephisto.

Article continues after ad

While this is just a small breadcrumb of information at this point, there’s no doubt the show will revisit this theory, as this is the first time any project in the MCU referenced Mephisto by name.

Whether Teen turns out to be Nicholas working with the devil or Mephisto is hiding another person amongst Agatha’s coven, fans have the next six episodes to figure it out.

Agatha All Along Episodes 1-3 are streaming on Disney Plus now. For Episode 4, check out our guide to the Marvel show’s release schedule. You can also check out all the upcoming MCU movies and shows.

Article continues after ad