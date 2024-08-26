Fortnite community blasts Season 4 mobility following latest jetpack nerfs

Epic Games has issued another nerf for Fortnite’s War Machine Hover Jetpack, which has some players saying this spells doom for Season 4.

Fortnite’s new Marvel-themed season launched in early August with a host of game-changing items, including Captain America’s Shield.

The War Machine-inspired Hover Jetpack has especially been favored among fans, given that it adds more speed and verticality to mobility.

As such, players were not happy when an August 20 patch nerfed the Jetpack’s spawn chances. To the community’s chagrin, another nerf went live a couple of days later, specifically targeting the fuel, speed, and duration of the boosting mechanic.

Epic issued yet another nerf on August 26, according to leaker and Fortnite-dedicated account HYPEX. The latest changes reduce the initial boost of the Jetpack by 60%. Because of the nerf, Fortnite players should expect to “slow down almost instantly when [they] stop using the jetpack.”

ShiinaBR also reports that Epic has removed the hover mechanic in its entirety from the Tournaments Playlist.

Epic Games

Players have already voiced their frustration with the latest round of nerfs. Beneath the HYPEX post, one player joked, “Damn, they nerf[ed] it to a back bling.”

Another person lamented that these changes will make the season “boring.”

“People aren’t even gonna want to keep using them at this point,” added another unhappy player.

Similar thoughts have been shared in the Fortnite subreddit, too, with one post stating the “season might be cooked…”

Elsewhere in the thread, a different user said the jetpack’s dash mechanic was its best feature, because “mobility right now already feels like wading through a tar pit compared to last season. Why would they make it worse?”

Thus far, Fortnite Chapter 5 has introduced several movement-based tools like Season 2’s Airbending item and Season 3’s nitro-fueled vehicles. Nerfs to Season 4’s Jetpack suggest Epic may be pumping the brakes on the mobility players have become accustomed to.