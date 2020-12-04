Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

More NPCs than ever before are scattered around the map in Fortnite’s Season 5 update and we’ve got you covered with a full guide on where to find them all.

If you’ve been dropping into Fortnite since the new Season 5 patch, you’re sure to have encountered some new faces on your travels. Some are friendly while others might want to knock you down.

There are a bunch of new areas to get accustomed to, but on top of that, you’ve also got a few dozen NPC locations to learn as well. It can all be a bit overwhelming if you’re unsure where to look.

Whether you’re trying to complete a new Quest, or simply just interact with a new NPC, we’ve got everything you need to know about their whereabouts on the Season 5 map.

Similar to Season 4 with Marvel figures roaming the map, a few NPCs in Season 5 won’t be all too friendly when you get close. So you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled if you’re heading into hostile territory.

For instance, Mando himself is one NPC you’ll have to fight if you want his Mythic items. Some characters are located in multiple spots, though he’s stuck to one position on the map for now. Find him just under Colossal Coliseum for a challenging fight when you’re ready.

Meanwhile, other NPCs can actually help on your path to a victory. The new Gold Bar currency system lets you save up and exchange for various resources and items. There’s at least one of these friendly figures at every POI except for Coral Castle.

Wherever you drop in, you’ll only be a short walk from an NPC at any point in time. So if you’re ever stranded and needing something from them, just know there’s one around practically every corner. You can see all of their current locations on this detailed map from ‘meetlootllama’ on Instagram.

There are 40 NPCs scattered across the map in Season 5. Below is a complete list of where to find them all.

1. Lexa Hunter’s Haven 21. Ragnarok Viking Vessel 2. Reese Dirty Docks 22. Bushranger Salty Towers and Rapid’s Rest 3. Menace Colossal Coliseum 23. Dummy Pleasant Park and Compact Cars 4. Mancake Buttler Barn 24. Sparkplug Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp 5. Mave Shipwreck Cove 25. Burnout Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks 6. Kondor Misty Meadows 26. Turk Lazy Lake Island and Lake Canoe 7. The Mandalorian Razor Crest 27. Outcast Sweaty Sands and Flopper Pond 8. The Reaper Boost Pad 28. Rapscallion Holly Hedges and Lazy Lake 9. Brutus Dirty Docks 29. Sleuth Retail Row and Sweaty Sands 10. Deadfire Sheriff’s Office 30. Grimbles Fort Crumpet 11. Triggerfish Crashed Cargo 31. Sunflower The Orchard 12. Bullseye Steamy Stacks 32. Farmer Steel The Steel Farm 13. Bandolier Flushed Building 33. Doggo Pleasant Park and Retail Row 14. Longshot Misty Meadows 34. Kit Catty Corner 15. Splode Unremarkable Shack 35. Beef Boss The Durr Burger and Durr Burger Food Truck 16.Blaze Pristine Point and Timber Tent 36. Tomato Head The Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete’s Food Truck 17. Remedy Hilltop House and Craggy Cliffs 37. Bunker Jonesy Camp Cod and Shipwreck Cove 18. Big Chuggus Slurpy Swamp and Shanty Town 38. Bigfoot Weeping Woods 19. Kyle Weeping Woods and Lumber Lodge 39. Ruckus Hydro 16 20. Cole Retail Row and Shipwreck Cove 40. Fishstick Coral Castle and Craggy Cliffs

That’s just to kick things off as well. Keep in mind that more could join the mix as the weeks go by and new characters are introduced.

Read More: Strange Fortnite Season 5 quicksand bug is giving players God Mode

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the Season progresses and things change.