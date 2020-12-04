Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

More NPCs than ever before are scattered around the map in Fortnite’s Season 5 update and we’ve got you covered with a full guide on where to find them all.
If you’ve been dropping into Fortnite since the new Season 5 patch, you’re sure to have encountered some new faces on your travels. Some are friendly while others might want to knock you down.
There are a bunch of new areas to get accustomed to, but on top of that, you’ve also got a few dozen NPC locations to learn as well. It can all be a bit overwhelming if you’re unsure where to look.
Whether you’re trying to complete a new Quest, or simply just interact with a new NPC, we’ve got everything you need to know about their whereabouts on the Season 5 map.
Similar to Season 4 with Marvel figures roaming the map, a few NPCs in Season 5 won’t be all too friendly when you get close. So you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled if you’re heading into hostile territory.
For instance, Mando himself is one NPC you’ll have to fight if you want his Mythic items. Some characters are located in multiple spots, though he’s stuck to one position on the map for now. Find him just under Colossal Coliseum for a challenging fight when you’re ready.
Meanwhile, other NPCs can actually help on your path to a victory. The new Gold Bar currency system lets you save up and exchange for various resources and items. There’s at least one of these friendly figures at every POI except for Coral Castle.
Wherever you drop in, you’ll only be a short walk from an NPC at any point in time. So if you’re ever stranded and needing something from them, just know there’s one around practically every corner. You can see all of their current locations on this detailed map from ‘meetlootllama’ on Instagram.
There are 40 NPCs scattered across the map in Season 5. Below is a complete list of where to find them all.
|1. Lexa
|Hunter’s Haven
|21. Ragnarok
|Viking Vessel
|2. Reese
|Dirty Docks
|22. Bushranger
|Salty Towers and Rapid’s Rest
|3. Menace
|Colossal Coliseum
|23. Dummy
|Pleasant Park and Compact Cars
|4. Mancake
|Buttler Barn
|24. Sparkplug
|Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp
|5. Mave
|Shipwreck Cove
|25. Burnout
|Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks
|6. Kondor
|Misty Meadows
|26. Turk
|Lazy Lake Island and Lake Canoe
|7. The Mandalorian
|Razor Crest
|27. Outcast
|Sweaty Sands and Flopper Pond
|8. The Reaper
|Boost Pad
|28. Rapscallion
|Holly Hedges and Lazy Lake
|9. Brutus
|Dirty Docks
|29. Sleuth
|Retail Row and Sweaty Sands
|10. Deadfire
|Sheriff’s Office
|30. Grimbles
|Fort Crumpet
|11. Triggerfish
|Crashed Cargo
|31. Sunflower
|The Orchard
|12. Bullseye
|Steamy Stacks
|32. Farmer Steel
|The Steel Farm
|13. Bandolier
|Flushed Building
|33. Doggo
|Pleasant Park and Retail Row
|14. Longshot
|Misty Meadows
|34. Kit
|Catty Corner
|15. Splode
|Unremarkable Shack
|35. Beef Boss
|The Durr Burger and Durr Burger Food Truck
|16.Blaze
|Pristine Point and Timber Tent
|36. Tomato Head
|The Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete’s Food Truck
|17. Remedy
|Hilltop House and Craggy Cliffs
|37. Bunker Jonesy
|Camp Cod and Shipwreck Cove
|18. Big Chuggus
|Slurpy Swamp and Shanty Town
|38. Bigfoot
|Weeping Woods
|19. Kyle
|Weeping Woods and Lumber Lodge
|39. Ruckus
|Hydro 16
|20. Cole
|Retail Row and Shipwreck Cove
|40. Fishstick
|Coral Castle and Craggy Cliffs
That’s just to kick things off as well. Keep in mind that more could join the mix as the weeks go by and new characters are introduced.
We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the Season progresses and things change.