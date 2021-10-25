Fortnite update 18.30 early patch notes: Downtime details, Cube Queen skin, Shortnitemares

Fortnite update 18.30 is upon us, and it’s expected to bring loads of new content including the Cube Queen Secret Skin, more Fortnitemares items, and maybe even a new weapon. Here are the early patch notes.

Fortnite Season 8 has been one of the most content-heavy seasons in recent memory, with significant map changes like the Convergence at the center of the Island and some brilliant crossovers including Ariana Grande and Resident Evil.

Epic Games aren’t stopping there, as there’s already another update on the way just one week after the last one. 18.30 is expected to bring Fortnitemares to a close with Week 4’s fresh content drops as well as the Shortnitemares Film Festival.

Advertisement

Fortnite 18.30 release date & downtime details

Downtime for the Fortnite v18.21 patch is expected to begin on Tuesday, October 26, at around 1AM PST / 4AM EST / 9AM BST / 10AM CEST.

Based on previous Fortnite updates this season, downtime for the 18.30 patch could last up to two hours. It all depends on how much content Epic are adding to the game this time.

Fortnite 18.30 early patch notes

Cube Queen Secret Skin will be unlocked

The villainous Cube Queen made her dramatic entrance to the Fortnite Island in last week’s 18.21 update, and this week she’s expected to be unveiled as the Secret Skin of the Season 8 Battle Pass.

The countdown for the Secret Skin ends on October 28, at which point there should be a set of challenges to unlock her. There are two reward pages for the Secret Skin, so expect plenty of matching cosmetics.

Advertisement

More Fortnitemares skins

The 18.30 update kicks off the fourth and final week of Fortnitemares 2021, so players can expect the last round of Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics to arrive in the Item Shop.

Leakers have predicted that this final week could include the long-awaited Shadow Midas skin, and potentially a new version of Dusk. We’ll just have to wait and see what gets unveiled!

Combat Shotgun vs Boogie Ball

Leakers have shared that the next War Effort vote will be between the Combat Shotgun and the Boogie Ball, a unique item that forces opponents to dance for five seconds (or until damaged).

It’s likely that this vote will take place following the 18.30 update, so keep your eyes peeled and start saving up those Gold Bars.

Advertisement

Shortnitemares Film Festival details announced

To coincide with Fortnitemares 2021, Epic revealed their third Short Nite film festival, which is called Shortnitemares. It will feature several animated shorts based on the “ghoulish and sinister”.

Read More: How to get free Fortnite Refer A Friend rewards

There’s no exact date or time yet, but Epic previously confirmed Shortnitemares will take place during Week 4 of Fortnitemares (that’s this week,) so details should be unveiled with the 18.30 update.

Fortnite 18.30 bug fixes

As always, a number of bug fixes are expected to ship with the 18.30 update. They’re not as exciting as the new content, but they’re essential to keeping Fortnite running smoothly for everyone.

Here are all the bugs expected to be fixed in this update:

Advertisement

Using the “Smash Attack” ability with the Sideways Scythe may result in fall damage.

Red dot indicator no longer shows on compass when enemies are firing.

Error message when trying to equip certain color combinations of Tricksy.

Trees are not appearing on Island Map (Creative).

Players can get stuck inside the vault door in the Lab Dungeon (Save The World).

That’s everything we know about the Fortnite 18.30 update so far! We’ll keep this page updated as Epic Games announce more details, so make sure you check back soon.