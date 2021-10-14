Batman Fortnite Foundation comic teases exclusive crossover skin

The cover for DC’s Batman Fortnite Foundation comic crossover has the Caped Crusader fighting the mysterious interdimensional traveler while also teasing an exclusive skin.

The Foundation, Fortnite’s mysterious leader of The Seven and main figure in the Zero Point storyline, will travel to Gotham City in the upcoming story. That’s about all that was known until the cover for the one-shot collab was apparently leaked.

An image shared by Fortnite insider ‘iFireMonkey’ revealed the cover art for the first issue with Batman and The Foundation fighting in the center of the frame.

However, Fortnite fans were more interested in the lurking figure in the background and are wondering if that’s the exclusive skin that’s set to launch with the comic.

Batman Fortnite Foundation comic skin

The Batman Who Laughs could be the exclusive skin that will come bundled with Batman Fortnite Foundation #1.

Behind the two warring stars of the story appears the unmistakable grin of The Batman Who Laughs, a version of Bruce Wayne who was infected by the Joker toxin.

Major story points of the new arc are still unknown, but we do know the physical comic will have a bonus digital code for an outfit in Fortnite.

The previous Fortnite x DC series eventually introduced everyone that graced the debut cover with Batman, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman all making it into the battle royale.

Batman Fortnite Foundation release date

Epic are getting ready for the launch of its next comic crossover when the Batman Fortnite Foundation one-shot hits shelves on October 26.

‘One-shots’ generally encapsulate an entire story that comes in about 30-50 page comic that doesn’t lend itself to a normal series run.

There’s going to be plenty of interest when the comic finally drops to see what new skin is coming to the game and we can’t wait to see what it is.