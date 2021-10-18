Fortnite update 18.21 early patch notes: Downtime details, Cube Town, new challenges

Fortnite update 18.21 is almost here, and it’s bringing plenty of content for players to enjoy including more Fortnitemares skins and the long-rumored arrival of the Cube Town POI.

It’s only been a week since Fortnite’s 18.20 update landed, but Epic Games are already issuing another patch full of new features, making sure Week 3 of Fortnitemares keeps players entertained and thoroughly creeped out.

As the Cubes make their final rotations towards the center of the Island, it’s been teased that a new Cube Town POI will arrive, and there may be a reveal for the Secret Skin. Here’s everything we know about the patch so far.

Fortnite 18.21 release date & downtime details

Downtime for the Fortnite v18.21 patch is expected to begin on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at around 1AM PST / 4AM EST / 9AM BST / 10AM CEST although an exact time hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Based on previous Fortnite updates this season, the 18.21 patch could last anywhere between an hour and two hours. It all depends on how much content Epic are adding to the game.

Fortnite 18.21 early patch notes

Cube Town POI

The cubes that took over at the beginning of Season 8 have been slowly rolling towards the center of the map, and it’s rumored that they’ll form a brand new POI called Cube Town then they get there.

This is expected to happen following the 18.21 update, giving players a brand new place to land when they leave the Battle Bus. Leakers have suggested Cube Town will go live at 1PM PT (4PM ET/ 9PM BST/ 10PM BST).

NEW CUBE TOWN POI! With MANY Chests! pic.twitter.com/yeBGKTOBip — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 28, 2021

The ‘Cube Queen’ Secret Skin arrives?

Fortnite Season 8’s Secret Skin isn’t supposed to be unlocked until Thursday, October 28, but promotional images for Fortnitemares suggest it will be revealed during Week 3 – which is this week!

Previous leaks have revealed the Secret Skin to be an original character called the Cube Queen, who will likely be a new villain in the Fortnite universe. We don’t know much else about her yet, though.

Fortnitemares challenges and rewards

Leakers have also revealed that a set of Fortnitemares 2021 challenges are expected to go live following the 18.21 content update, giving players the chance to complete new quests and earn some free rewards!

These rewards include the Cube Cruiser glider, the Wrathful Breakout contrail, the Batty weapon wrap, and the All-Weather Extractor pickaxe, which is a pretty good selection when it comes to free rewards.

FREE FORTNITEMARES REWARDS! (Their challenges will be added in one of the next 2 updates & maybe more rewards) pic.twitter.com/hBs1G1OTzq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 12, 2021

Fortnite 18.21 bug fixes

As always, the latest Fortnite update will also add a few important bug fixes. You won’t always notice these, but they’re important to keep the game running smoothly for everyone.

These are all of the current bugs set to be fixed in future updates:

Wolverine’s Built-in Emote not working correctly.

Trees are not appearing on Island Map (Creative).

Multi-selecting and moving building to prop pieces will cause consistent misalignment (Creative).

Players may become invisible to other players after respawning (Save The World).

4x Missions do not show the 4x rewards (Save The World).

Unable to swap Hero Loadouts in the Lobby while using a controller (Save The World).

Healing Build Attached perk not restoring the proper amount (Save The World).

Campfires above level 130 are shown as 130 (Save The World).

Players can get stuck inside the vault door in the Lab Dungeon (Save The World).

That’s everything we know about the Fortnite v18.21 update so far! We’ll keep this page updated when new information is announced, so check back soon and visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news.