Fortnite OG players can’t believe people are buying this “trash” skin

A Fortnite player has started a widespread debate surrounding one particular skin after they were shocked to find people are actually buying the outfit for $15, as many come to its defense.

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season OG has proved to be majorly popular since it was released, where they even smashed their player count records with over 44 million players in a single day.

The throwback-focused Chapter 1 update has seen various iconic features return, including the OG map, weapons, cosmetics, and more.

Epic Games has also continued to constantly refresh and add various nostalgic skins back into the Item Shop for players to reminisce and buy.

One of which is a returning skin that has caused debate among Fortnite players, after one player questioned why someone would want to buy it, as they soon learnt many in fact loved it.

Fortnite OG players defend “garbage” skin

The Fortnite OG cosmetic in question is the Geometrik outfit, which first appeared all the way back in Chapter 2, Season 8.

The user imalonexc shared a screenshot of the skin in-game to the FortniteBR Reddit accompanied with the title: “I wanna know how many of skins like this are being sold and who exactly is saying YO that skin is fire take my $15.”

Despite some slamming the skin for its price, many instead flooded the comments to defend and state it was one of their favorite skins.

A user responded: “My friend absolutely loves this skin. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s bad,” as another added: “Did u forget everyone has different opinions?”

“That’s the beauty of Fortnite in my opinion, another person’s trash can be someone else’s treasure. For example, I know a lot of people don’t use the Sleuth skin, but he’s one of my favorites!” One explained.

Others pointed out: “For older players he’s very nostalgic because of Kevin The Cube,” who just returned in a major way as a classic POI on the map and the skin clearly resembles the iconic fan-favorite.

Fortnite Season OG is finally drawing to a close as the Battle Royale heads into Chapter 5 with the upcoming The Big Bang live event and three Eminem skins.