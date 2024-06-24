Fortnite players baffled after Epic randomly gifts old skins and V-Bucks

Fortnite players are shocked after loading up the game and discovering Epic has rewarded them with old skins and V-Bucks completely free.

This has not been the first time Epic Games has randomly given out forgotten-about skins and other cosmetic items from previous seasons. In November of last year, an OG Fortnite player revealed they had randomly received various rare Chapter 1 skins after starting up Fortnite years later.

A similar situation happened with some players during Chapter 5 Season 3. They’ve claimed they too have been mysteriously gifted skin and V-Bucks rewards just for logging in to Fortnite.

One player asked: “Did anyone else just get this skin for no reason? I thought it was gone a long time ago.” Their accompanying screenshot showed they had received the Underworld Desdemona skin, which was a reward from the expired Coldest Circles Quests introduced way back in Chapter 4 Season 2.

“The ability to purchase it was limited time. The challenges stayed until you finished them,” a player responded. However, the OP soon shut this down: “Yeah, but I didn’t even play the game when the skin came out that’s why I’m confused.”

“I got this skin for free a while ago as well. Dunno why. I think it was cause I came back to the game after a long break. I don’t personally like the skin so there’s zero chance I bought it,” another stated.

Meanwhile, another player has strangely claimed they’ve been gifted 200 V-Bucks from Epic on the same day. “Congratulations! You earned 200 V-bucks from all your hard work!” Their reward message stated as they were left equally baffled.

Among the sea of jokes from the community regarding the V-Bucks that it was literally because of their “hard work,” many players suggested different reasons for why they had received them.

Several Fortnite players suggested: “Either a Lobby Track got converted into a free jam track, you bought something that Epic reduced the price of and they gave you back the difference, or you genuinely just randomly got it.”

Another suggested: “Or maybe if you owned Rap Boy? But I owned Rap Boy and got nothing so I don’t know.” Epic revealed the Eminem skin was removed from several Lockers a few days prior due to a bug.

Others pointed out the Silver Shield emblem meant it related to old unclaimed free Battle Pass tier rewards.”That’s a free Battle Pass symbol on the left side, did you leave two sets of V-Bucks you could’ve claimed but didn’t last season and this is your first time logging in this season?” They said.

In regards to the explanations, a player echoed the thoughts of many: “It would be great if Epic Games were better at communicating with us. Preferably something more than ‘all your hard work.”

Despite the speculations, Epic has not fully confirmed the reasons why both players have received the rewards at the time of writing.

