Fortnite community desperate for old Battle Pass skins — even if “ludicrously overpriced”

Fortnite unleashes a brand-new Battle Pass for every season filled with various skins and cosmetics for players to grab, but some players just want the old skins they originally missed.

Among the Fortnite player base, there has been an increasing trend of players slamming the new and returning items that are being made available to purchase from the Item Shop and Battle Pass. This has been no different in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Instead of buying this season’s Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, many have been left disappointed with the slurp-god version of Poseidon and the overall direction Epic has taken with their skins.

This has led to an influx of posts, reguarly filling social media and community forums, calling for an option for players to buy skins and cosmetics from past seasons that they have missed.

As frustrations have continued to rise, they have become more desperate. “You should be able to buy old Battle Pass skins, even if they’re ludicrously overpriced,” one player claimed in a popular post.

The main argument for the old skins returning has come from “being locked out of iconic characters like Spider-Man simply because you didn’t or couldn’t play the game at the time is crazy.” Players want a similar system found in other games, such as “Halo where the BP doesn’t disappear and you can work on past BPs.”

However, OG players who have been playing for several years or even from the start have taken pride in the exclusivity of their skins, and many don’t want them to return.

This has often sparked debate, with the opposite view being “they should be brought back, and they can stay mad about it. It’s a video game, not an exclusivity contest.” If Epic continues to release disappointing skins, according to parts of the community, the desperation among the player base will only grow.