Fortnite leaks shoot down DC crossover rumors for Season 6 battle pass - Dexerto

Hype has been surrounding Fortnite Season 6 and the potential DC Comics crossover. While the stars have been aligning, recent leaks have seemingly shot down the rumors just days before the launch.

DC Comics fans were hoping for a content extravaganza like those Marvel fans received in Fortnite Season 4. The colossal crossover saw dozens of characters from the MCU added into the battle royale, with the event even being based around it.

However, it appears that won’t be the case for the DC franchise stars.

After being speculated in the wake of the Fortnite x Batman comic leaks, as well as by big community figures, dataminers have shot down any hope for the DC crossover being of a similar scale as the Marvel one.

‘ShiinaBR’ confirmed that the Season 6 battle pass ⁠— a core component of the Marvel crossover in Season 4 ⁠— is “100% not DC-themed.”

The exact theme of the battle pass isn’t known, but multiple leakers are now ruling out the potential for it to be DC-based.

The Season 6 Battle Pass is 100% not DC-themed. This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for correctly leaking a lot of Fortnite information in the past. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

It has left the door open for Epic Games to surprise Fortnite players with another massive event. Given they are looking to end Season 5 on a bang, it all depends on what happens then before we get a look into Week 6.

With the end of Agent Jonesy’s mission on the horizon in the Zero Crisis Finale, the game’s “most ambitious story cinematic yet” will be a perfect precursor to a potentially historic season. Here’s what we know of Fortnite Season 6 so far.