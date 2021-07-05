Fortnite leaker claims LeBron James is next ICON Series skin

New leaks are coming out to suggest that NBA legend LeBron James will be the next big-name celebrity to get his own Fortnite ICON Series skin.

The ICON Series has already made unique cosmetics for top names such as Ninja, Loserfruit and TheGrefg, but there’s also a selection of celebrities joining the series. We’ve seen football stars Harry Kane and Marco Reus get their own ICON Series skins, as well as the likes of Neymar and Travis Scott.

With how big Fortnite is, stars always seem happy to get involved and get their likeness in the game, and fans love to purchase the skins and support their favorite artists or sportspeople.

LeBron will be no stranger to how huge Fortnite is, with his son Bronny being a member of FaZe Clan, and if these leak is true, he’ll be truly immersing himself in the gaming world.

LeBron James ICON Series Fortnite skin leaked

According to well-renowned and reliable leaker ShiinaBR, LeBron James will be the next ICON Series skin, and even mentioned in a follow-up tweet that he has “100% confirmation that this is true.”

EXCLUSIVE: LEBRON JAMES WILL BE THE NEXT ICON SERIES SKIN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 5, 2021

If accurate, there’s no telling exactly when this skin will arrive in-game, as they don’t seem to have set release dates or some kind of schedule, but we know that Epic Games have had some big ones planned for 2021.

This skin will likely serve as a great tie-in for the July 2021 release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will feature James in a sequel to 1996’s Space Jam, which had Michael Jordan star as the lead.

Not long ago, former WWE and current Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hinted at getting his own Fortnite skin, though that hasn’t come to fruition just yet.

If LeBron is next, the skin will likely cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, or a whole bundle for around 2,500-3,000 V-Bucks, based on the pricing for Harry Kane and Marco Reus’ ICON series bundles.