How to get Nick Eh 30 Icon Series skin in Fortnite

After what feels like ages, Nick Eh 30 finally gets his Icon Skin in Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know about the creator’s Icon Skin.

Fortnite’s Icon Series skins are some of the most prestigious in-game skins, dished out to well-known creators and influencers. After a big tease, the Icon Skin-set grows with the addition of the “family-friendly” content creator Nick Eh 30.

That said, there are two ways you can get the skin, and without further ado, here are the full details on Nick Eh 30’s Fortnite arrival.

How to get Nick Eh 30 skin in Fortnite

There are two ways to get the Nick Eh 30 Icon Series skin. The first method involves purchasing the Icon Series outfit when it arrives in the shop on June 15 at 8 PM ET, which is the standard Item Shop refresh time.

Here’s a brief look at what players can expect from the Nick Eh 30 bundle:

Nick Eh 30 Outfit with The King alternate style included

Eh Crown Pickaxe

“ You Think You’re The King? ” Emote

” Eh Theme Wrap

Never Back Down Back Bling

Never Back Down Jam Track

Nick Eh 30 Decal for the Cyclone Car Body

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you head to the Fortnite Item Shop and grab the Nick Eh 30 cosmetic items.

The other method involves competing in the Nick Eh 30 Icon Cup which kicks off June 12. Much like similar icon cups, players will have to fight for the top spot in the respective regions.

Provided you accomplish that feat, you’ll earn the Nick Eh 30 Outfit, Never Back Down Back Bling, and Eh Crown Pickaxe before they hit the Item Shop. Duos who get at least 30 eliminations will earn the “You Think You’re The King? Emote and players who get at least eight points will get the King Eh 30 Spray.

That’s everything you need to know about Nick Eh 30’s Fortnite debut. Be sure to keep up with everything happening in Chapter 5 Season 3 including the upcoming Fortnite x Metallica collab, how to earn June’s free skins, or June’s Crew Pack rewards.

