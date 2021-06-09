How to get Harry Kane & Marco Reus Fortnite skins - Dexerto

Football stars Harry Kane and Marco Reus are officially getting their own skins in Fortnite Season 7, and we’ve got all the information you need to add them to your Locker.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite is no stranger to a high-profile crossover or two (or three), with the latest update Chapter 2 Season 7 already featuring appearances from Superman, Rick & Morty, and virtual influencer Guggimon.

Now, it’s been revealed that the first major post-launch crossover of Season 7 will be England National Team Captain Harry Kane and two-time German Player of the Year Marco Reus, who both join The Icon Series.

Harry Kane & Marco Reus Fortnite skins release date

Football fans will be able to purchase both the Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins in the Item Shop from June 11, 2021, at 8PM ET.

It’s unknown how long they’ll remain in the shop, and once they’re gone it’s likely that they won’t return for a long time – if ever – so snap them up fast if you want them!

How to get Harry Kane & Marco Reus skins in Fortnite

Epic have confirmed that Harry and Marco skins will be available to purchase separately or as a bundle, so if you only want one, you won’t have to fork out for both – although there will likely be a bundle discount.

As well as the skins themselves, Harry Kane will come with a HurriKane Emote and Back Bling, while Marco Reus will come with a Marcinho Emote and Back Bling. There are no Pickaxes or Gliders, sadly.

We don’t know how much they’ll cost, but each skin will likely be around 1,500 V-Bucks, and the bundle could be around 2,500 to 3,000 V-Bucks.

Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 CUP details

As well as releasing these exciting new football skins, Epic Games are kicking off the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 CUP on June 16, 2021. The cup will span two days, with one round each day.

The top performing players in each region will earn a share of the $50,000 prize pool. Players who earn 10 points will get a Winner’s Cup Emoticon, and those who earn 20 points will get a Kick It! Spray.

You can find more information on prizes and how to take part in the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 CUP here.