How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite

Published: 12/Jan/2021 12:41

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite TheGrefg skin
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Spanish YouTuber and streamer TheGrefg is finally getting his own Fortnite skin and matching cosmetics. Here’s how you can claim them in the game.

David ‘TheGrefg’ Martinez Canovas is the most popular Spanish Fortnite player on the internet, so it was only a matter of time until he joined the likes of Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan by getting his own cosmetics in the game.

TheGrefg unveiled the skin during a Twitch stream on Monday, January 11, 2021, where he also broke an insane record in the process: A whopping 2.4 million people tuned in to watch his unveiling, proving why he deserves the honor of getting his own skin.

The new skin is part of the Fortnite Icon Series, which also features the likes of rapper Travis Scott, DJ and producer Marshmello, and the mascot of dance music trio Major Lazer.

How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite item shop

TheGrefg skin in Fortnite
Epic Games
TheGrefg’s skin will arrive in Fortnite on January 16, 2021.

Fans who want to get their hands on TheGrefg’s skin and matching cosmetics won’t have long to wait, as they’re expected to arrive when the in-game item shop updates on January 16, 2021.

There’s no price yet, but TheGrefg stated during his Twitch stream that the price for the whole bundle should be somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 V-Bucks.

It’s likely that the skin and his cosmetics, like the back bling and the pickaxe, will be available to purchase separately too. We’ll update with prices when we get official confirmation.

The skin will only be available for a limited time, so get it quick if you’ve been anticipating it for a while.

How to get TheGrefg skin early

As with previous Icon Series skins, Epic Games will be hosting a tournament to celebrate TheGrefg being added to Fortnite.

The game mode will be the Floor Is Lava LTM, which makes battles even more intense as dangerous lava slowly rises from the ground, eventually covering the entire map.

Previous tournaments like this have rewarded winners with early access to the attached skin. If this is the case again, players who win the Floor Is Lava LTM will be able to get TheGrefg’s skin before anyone else.

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has revealed that the tournament will run from January 14-15, 2021. We’ll update this article when an exact time has been announced.

TheGrefg skin also has a ‘final form’

TheGrefg skin final form Fortnite
Epic Games
TheGrefg skin comes with a reactive ‘final form’ too.

As well as a skin, TheGrefg will also arrive with a number of cosmetics. There’s a pickaxe that’s essentially a giant video game controller on a stick, and a back bling that looks like three floating Dragon Balls, but all-black with yellow details.

He will also have his own emote, which sees him dancing around a video game controller – the same one that appears on the pickaxe. An image has also been shared of his reactive ‘final form’ which you can see above.

Entertainment

Spanish Fortnite streamer TheGrefg breaks own record for most-viewed Twitch stream

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:36 Updated: 11/Jan/2021 21:57

by Tanner Pierce
TheGrefg/Twitch

TheGrefg

Ahead of the reveal of his own Fortnite Icon Series skin, streamer TheGrefg shattered the Twitch all-time concurrent viewer record, which he previously hit himself back in December during the Fortnite Galactus event, reaching over 2.5 million viewers during it’s peak.

Soon, Fortnite streamer and YouTuber TheGrefg will be getting his very own skin in the battle royale game, which is sure to please longtime viewers and fans. To hype up the skin, he began streaming a few hours before the skins official reveal and during that time, he ended up breaking his own record for most-viewed Twitch stream.

The previous record, which was also set by him, was 660,000 viewers. During the stream on January 11, however, TheGrefg was able to reach over 2.5 million viewers, completely shattering the previous records.

TheGrefg
During his stream, TheGrefg hit 2.4 million viewers, shattering previous viewership records on Twitch.

What’s all the more impressive is that TheGrefg garnered most of those viewers before the actual skin reveal even took place. The viewership peaked, however, when it hit 2.5 million. For reference, this means that the streamer beat out his previous record by over 1.7 million viewers.

TheGrefg previously broke the record for most-viewed stream during the Fortnite Galacus event in early December 2020, which was previously held by Ninja, but at the time he just barely squeaked by, only surpassing it by around 10,000 viewers. While that was still impressive back then, this new record obviously takes the cake.

While the skin itself is pretty cool, especially for fans of the Spanish streamer, the fact that he was able to not only make a new record, but completely shatter it is insanely impressive, and arguably dwarfed the news about the skin in and of itself.

Considering it took this long for an individual streamer to hit over 2 million, it’s safe to say that this sort of record probably won’t be beaten again for a very long time. That being said, who knows, maybe TheGrefg will blow everyone away again in a few months and break this record. Only time will tell.