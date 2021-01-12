Spanish YouTuber and streamer TheGrefg is finally getting his own Fortnite skin and matching cosmetics. Here’s how you can claim them in the game.

David ‘TheGrefg’ Martinez Canovas is the most popular Spanish Fortnite player on the internet, so it was only a matter of time until he joined the likes of Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan by getting his own cosmetics in the game.

TheGrefg unveiled the skin during a Twitch stream on Monday, January 11, 2021, where he also broke an insane record in the process: A whopping 2.4 million people tuned in to watch his unveiling, proving why he deserves the honor of getting his own skin.

The new skin is part of the Fortnite Icon Series, which also features the likes of rapper Travis Scott, DJ and producer Marshmello, and the mascot of dance music trio Major Lazer.

How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite item shop

Fans who want to get their hands on TheGrefg’s skin and matching cosmetics won’t have long to wait, as they’re expected to arrive when the in-game item shop updates on January 16, 2021.

There’s no price yet, but TheGrefg stated during his Twitch stream that the price for the whole bundle should be somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 V-Bucks.

It’s likely that the skin and his cosmetics, like the back bling and the pickaxe, will be available to purchase separately too. We’ll update with prices when we get official confirmation.

The skin will only be available for a limited time, so get it quick if you’ve been anticipating it for a while.

How to get TheGrefg skin early

As with previous Icon Series skins, Epic Games will be hosting a tournament to celebrate TheGrefg being added to Fortnite.

The game mode will be the Floor Is Lava LTM, which makes battles even more intense as dangerous lava slowly rises from the ground, eventually covering the entire map.

Grefg Icon Series Recap: • Skin & Backbling are Reactive

• Backbling is the three balls

• Emote is you dancing with a controller

• Price: 2,000-3,000 V-Bucks

• Release Date: January 16th @ 7 PM Eastern Time

• Tournament: January 14th & 15th, Floor is Lava. pic.twitter.com/xnDHwhTDxB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 11, 2021

Previous tournaments like this have rewarded winners with early access to the attached skin. If this is the case again, players who win the Floor Is Lava LTM will be able to get TheGrefg’s skin before anyone else.

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has revealed that the tournament will run from January 14-15, 2021. We’ll update this article when an exact time has been announced.

TheGrefg skin also has a ‘final form’

As well as a skin, TheGrefg will also arrive with a number of cosmetics. There’s a pickaxe that’s essentially a giant video game controller on a stick, and a back bling that looks like three floating Dragon Balls, but all-black with yellow details.

He will also have his own emote, which sees him dancing around a video game controller – the same one that appears on the pickaxe. An image has also been shared of his reactive ‘final form’ which you can see above.

For the latest news, leaks and guides make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.